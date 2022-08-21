Development would add 410 homes off Hwy. 16 in Newton; city leaders to consider in September

A developer wants to build more than 400 homes in Newton.

The rezoning request was not recommended by the city’s planning commission.

Prestige Corporate Development, a residential developer with several projects in Catawba County, is seeking to rezone about 135 acres in eastern Newton to build a development of 410 single-family homes.

The property sits off N.C. Highway 16 and Mt. Olive Church Road. The rezoning request would change the property from residential and industrial to a planned development area.

Prestige has been working with city planners on the development, named Kaylor Ridge, for several months, Newton Planning Director Randy Williams said.

“We take a very hard look at it and see what’s good and what’s not good. What works, things that can make it better,” Williams said. “We make sure it meets the code. We make sure there’s not anything that would be detrimental to the environment.”

The original plan for Kaylor Ridge included 145 townhomes at the entrance to the development along N.C. Highway 16, and about 345 single-family homes, Williams said.

The plan went to the Newton Planning Commission in June. There, citizens and planning board members expressed concerns over traffic impacts and density, Williams said. The planning board voted 5-1 to recommend the Newton City Council deny the rezoning request, he said.

Since that meeting, Prestige has altered its plans. The developer removed all of the proposed townhomes and replaced the area with more single-family homes, according to the proposed plans.

The lot sizes for the houses are small, but the planned development zoning requires more open space than a traditional subdivision, Williams said. About 30% of the property would be free of homes. That includes several parks and green spaces, as well as a trail system through natural areas, Williams said.

The zoning also requires a 40-foot buffer between buildings and surrounding properties.

The proposed plans for Kaylor Ridge also include three spaces along N.C. Highway 16 for commercial development. Those properties would have to be rezoned again when a commercial business is proposed, Williams said.

Williams said the development offers much-needed housing for the area. With N.C. Highway 16 widened and interest in Newton growing, the demand is only rising.

“We do have a housing shortage and it’s something that’s needed. It is also a great location in the sense it’s on Highway 16, it’s not stuck in the middle of a neighborhood,” Williams said. “We’ve seen a lot more interest over the last couple years with downtown, what’s happening there, and just a lot more interest in Newton.”

The homes in Kaylor Ridge would be three to four bedrooms, Williams said. Prestige said it does not plan for any home to have vinyl siding outside soffit areas, and the homes will have varying facades. The homes are planned to be two stories, Williams said.

A traffic study by Prestige showed minimal impact on traffic in the area, Williams said. One entrance is off N.C. Highway 16 at McRee Road, the other off Mt. Olive Church Road across from Ruth Avenue. Both Mt. Olive Church Road and N.C. Highway 16 are under capacity in that area, he said.

The Newton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider the rezoning on Sept. 6.