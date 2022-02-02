Developer reveals plans for 258-unit project off N. Center Street; residents voice concerns

“What are you guys going to do as a barrier?” Balan asked. “Because right behind here is a really high, prestigious neighborhood.”

A representative working with the developers said there would be a 30-foot buffer of trees and shrubs. Balan asked if more could be done and Levinson said they would look into it.

She also said she is concerned over the traffic impact as the parent of young children.

“We share that 42nd (Avenue Drive NW), that’s our entrance into Moore’s Ferry,” Balan said. “We’re going to have an additional amount of vehicles. What about, like, a stoplight there? Are you guys talking about a stoplight there now?”

Another person in the crowd added: “It’s very congested.”

Other comments focused on worries about bringing in housing that is all rental. One person said they felt that people would be less likely to keep up the property if they did not own it.

Levinson responded that setting up the homes as rentals would make it easier for the company to get rid of people causing problems.