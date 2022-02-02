Developer reveals plans for 258-unit project off N. Center Street; residents voice concerns

A Charlotte-based developer with a history in Hickory is looking to expand the company's presence with a new residential development in northeast Hickory.
Lat Purser & Associates has been involved in several major projects over the last few years, including the Preston Ridge development off Startown Road and One North Center in downtown Hickory as the third-party management and leasing agent.
The company now has plans for roughly 19 acres of land in northeast Hickory off N. Center Street and 42nd Avenue Drive NW. The land is located near the Moore’s Ferry neighborhood.
The company unveiled its proposal at a community meeting at the SALT Block on Tuesday night.
The plans presented called for up to 258 units in three housing styles: multifamily homes, town homes and cottage-style dwellings.
All units at the property would be market-rate rentals, Lat Purser Senior Vice President Jack Levinson told the group of 40 or so neighborhood residents who gathered for the meeting.
There was also mention of at least two amenity areas. One would be in the barn currently on the property, which would be renovated to house a lobby, fitness area and meeting rooms. Another potential recreational area would be in an area of green space that could be the site of a pool or outdoor game area.
The project would have three entrance and exit points: two onto N. Center Street and one onto 42nd Avenue Drive NW.
The developer is seeking a rezoning from the current R-2 zoning — which allows four units per acre — to a planned development.
“It’s an agreement with the developer and with a planned development, the city knows what we’re getting,” Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier said. “The developer knows what they’re providing and what they have to provide and the public knows specifically what they’re going to get in terms of density and type of housing.”
The Hickory Regional Planning Commission is set to consider the rezoning request and hold a public hearing on Feb. 23. That meeting will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall located at 76 N. Center St.
The Hickory City Council is expected to hold its public hearing on the matter in March. An annexation of the property is expected to be heard by the city council at a later date, Frazier said.
‘You lost me. I’m out’
Several of the residents who came to the meeting expressed concerns over the plans.
Arabela Balan asked what plans there were for buffers to separate and block the view from existing houses.
“What are you guys going to do as a barrier?” Balan asked. “Because right behind here is a really high, prestigious neighborhood.”
A representative working with the developers said there would be a 30-foot buffer of trees and shrubs. Balan asked if more could be done and Levinson said they would look into it.
She also said she is concerned over the traffic impact as the parent of young children.
“We share that 42nd (Avenue Drive NW), that’s our entrance into Moore’s Ferry,” Balan said. “We’re going to have an additional amount of vehicles. What about, like, a stoplight there? Are you guys talking about a stoplight there now?”
Another person in the crowd added: “It’s very congested.”
Other comments focused on worries about bringing in housing that is all rental. One person said they felt that people would be less likely to keep up the property if they did not own it.
Levinson responded that setting up the homes as rentals would make it easier for the company to get rid of people causing problems.
Another resident, Byron Bean, echoed the concern about the rentals and said he is disappointed the proposal was not “more high-end.”
“This is too many people in this location,” Bean said. “This is an upscale area on both sides of the road. It’s not like down Startown Road, so I would prefer you go back to the drawing board and redo this totally.”
Noah Geoghegan said he felt the project would not be good for the neighborhood.
“The draw for this community is our neighborhood, plain and simple,” Geoghegan said. “So for us, it’s a net loss. For you, it’s a net win. That’s the way I see it. You would have had me if there was owners here. There’s no owners; they’re all renters. You lost me. I’m out.”
“Ditto,” a person in the crowd responded after Geoghegan finished speaking.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.