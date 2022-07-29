Developer expects to start building housing at former golf course property starting next year

The first houses planned for the former Hampton Heights Golf Club site could start going up as soon as next year.

Kristin Brickman, the president D.R. Horton’s Charlotte North Division, said last week the company is looking to begin construction of the homes after the Horton team finishes site development, which they anticipate will happen toward the end of summer 2023.

The company submitted its plans for 340 homes to the city of Hickory last November. Brickman said work began at the site in May.

She said the houses will be built in three phases, noting that the exact timeframe will depend on a number of factors.

“Labor, supply chain and market demands will ultimately determine the timing of completion, but we are very excited to have the project underway and are looking forward to building a beautiful new community for the Hickory market,” Brickman said.

The Mauser family sold the 97-acre property in 2021 and the golf club closed in October of that year.

The plans submitted to the city of Hickory called for lots that were either 41 or 51 feet wide, with average lot sizes of 6,000 square feet.

The property will have two access points onto Fifth Street NE. One will be across from 14th Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue Drive NE and one will be onto 21st Avenue NE.

Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier said in December not all the property could be developed and about 37 acres would be open space. The company has said it will build amenities such as a pool, playground and cabana at the site.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the plans have not changed since they were first submitted and that developers have satisfied the city’s requirements to this point.

She said the city has received dozens of inquiries about the project and one complaint about the dust being kicked up at the construction site.