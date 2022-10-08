Developer announces plans for Overmountain Forest

LENOIR — Overmountain Development, LLC recently presented to the Lenoir City Council its concept plan for Overmountain Forest, a sustainably designed, active-lifestyle community.

Overmountain Forest is designed to meet the city of Lenoir’s Comprehensive Plan which calls for distinctive neighborhoods that preserve open space, enhance walkability, accommodate a range of housing types, use stormwater measures as community amenities, and foster a strong sense of place.

Overmountain Forest is centered around a forest located on the north and south sides of McLean Drive abutting Huntington Woods, Lowes and Hibriten Drive inside the Lenoir city limits. Once completed, Overmountain Forest will contain between 300-350 multi-family and single-family homes. Overmountain Development was seeking approval of its request to change the relevant zoning from Medium Density Single Family (R-12) to Conditional Zoning (CZ-9). The Lenoir City Council unanimously approved the request to change the zoning to CZ-9.

“The single greatest impediment to Lenoir’s continued growth is the absence of new homes,” said David Waechter, a partner at Overmountain Development, LLC. “Fully 50% of the people who work in Lenoir live outside the city limits because of the dearth of housing. Once fully developed, Overmountain Forest will contain a mix of single-family and multi-family homes that will meet the growing needs of our rapidly expanding economy.”

The centerpiece of Overmountain Forest will be the Broyhill Branch Nature Walk, a three-mile loop trail that follows Broyhill Branch Creek, a prominent water feature that runs through the center of the development. The loop trail will highlight features of the historic Overmountain Victory Trail and runs past remnants of 18th and 19th century homesteads and plant species native to the Foothills region. The loop trail will contain deep-wood gazebos, which will be ideal for family gatherings and picnics. Pet owners will be able to take their pets off-leash as they enjoy their three-mile stroll along Broyhill Branch.

In addition to the nature walk, many of the Overmountain Forest homes will have views of the Blue Ridge mountains. All lots will contain charging stations for electric vehicles. Other amenities will include a community clubhouse and other features as desired by the homeowners’ association.

No construction timeline has been announced.

Overmountain Development LLC is a Lenoir-based real estate development firm focused on developing, sustainable 21st century communities. For more information contact Deborah Shannon at Deborah@DeborahShannon.com.