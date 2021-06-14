Determination is key to staying clean, opening business for Taylor

LuShanda Taylor struggled with drug addiction for years. She was on her own at 13 years old and fell in with the wrong crowd, she said.

It wasn’t until 2008 that she found her way. Taylor knew it was time to quit and begged for a room at Exodus Homes. She got clean and learned to live her life how she wanted.

Twelve years later, after reconnecting with her family, finding love and working a steady job, Taylor struck out on her own and opened Price Is Right Beauty Supplies in Hickory. The COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges for the business, but Taylor faced them with the same strength and determination she used to get sober and stay clean, she said.

“I used to always be the one that gave up, never finished anything,” Taylor said. “But now this is the second thing I’ve seen through, because getting clean was the first.”

Taylor first started working toward opening a hair and beauty supply store four years ago. She worked for Catawba Valley Community College at the time. She heard about their small business center and went there for help with big dreams and a love for hair.

“I always wanted something of my own but just didn’t know where to start,” Taylor said. “I got myself together and had stayed clean so I said ‘OK, now I’ll do this.’”