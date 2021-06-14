Determination is key to staying clean, opening business for Taylor

LuShanda Taylor struggled with drug addiction for years. She was on her own at 13 years old and fell in with the wrong crowd, she said.
It wasn’t until 2008 that she found her way. Taylor knew it was time to quit and begged for a room at Exodus Homes. She got clean and learned to live her life how she wanted.
Twelve years later, after reconnecting with her family, finding love and working a steady job, Taylor struck out on her own and opened Price Is Right Beauty Supplies in Hickory. The COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges for the business, but Taylor faced them with the same strength and determination she used to get sober and stay clean, she said.
“I used to always be the one that gave up, never finished anything,” Taylor said. “But now this is the second thing I’ve seen through, because getting clean was the first.”
Taylor first started working toward opening a hair and beauty supply store four years ago. She worked for Catawba Valley Community College at the time. She heard about their small business center and went there for help with big dreams and a love for hair.
“I always wanted something of my own but just didn’t know where to start,” Taylor said. “I got myself together and had stayed clean so I said ‘OK, now I’ll do this.’”
She worked with the CVCC Small Business Center for three years crafting her business plan, researching products, tempering expectations and preparing to open her very own business. She thought it would be as simple as signing a lease and opening up. Instead, she faced many long nights, struggles and tears.
She worried the business may never happen, but in January 2020, she signed a lease for a location in Hickory Plaza, along U.S. Highway 70.
For a couple months, Taylor and her family prepared the shop. By the time it was almost ready to open, COVID-19 closed businesses and slammed the door on any plans Taylor had for a grand opening.
“It was like a stand still — so I cried a little bit more,” Taylor said.
But Taylor put her chin up and carried on. She kept preparing the store until June 2020, when she finally opened.
“I was determined to open,” she said. “With the same determination I have to stay clean, I’m determined to do this.”
The store sells wigs, braid-in hair, crochet hair and other hair and beauty supplies. The walls are lined with colorful options, and mannequin heads display eye-catching wigs — brown, blonde and blue; curly and straight; and lengths from short to long.
Business was slow at first. She worried some people in the community who knew her past struggles with addiction might not support her, but she didn’t let the thought weigh her down.
As she grew a community of shoppers who came to the store and word spread, the store became profitable, Taylor said. Recently, she was able to quit her day job and focus on the store completely.
The greatest reward has been the support of her family and fiancé, she said.
“When my family sees a difference in me, one I might not see myself, but when they see it and tell me they’re proud of me. It means a lot,” she said.
Her fire and determination won’t stop at this store, Taylor said. She’s already planning a Price Is Right Beauty Supplies store in Lenoir. After that, she said she’ll open one in Morganton. Eventually, she wants to expand the Hickory location to include a hair and nail salon.
Taylor hopes her story can show others that a struggle can turn into something beautiful, she said.
“I really just look at it as this: If you can dream it, you can achieve it,” Taylor said. “No matter how old you are or your struggles, it doesn’t matter. Hopefully I can inspire other people, too.”