NEWTON — There is currently a reward being offered in Catawba County for bounty hunting gardeners who are willing to seek and destroy foul smelling, invasive, hazardous, troublemaking Bradford pear trees.

Duke Energy has stepped up as the sponsor of this bounty program, providing three-gallon potted, native replacement trees as rewards for removal of invasive, pesky Bradford pears.

Working as a team, Duke Energy, the N.C. Wildlife Federation, N.C. State University Extension, N.C. Urban Forest Council, Catawba County Government the N.C. Forest Service, and the Catawba County Master Gardeners are attacking this environmental problem, and reminding people to remove, and no longer plant or tolerate Bradford pears in the landscape.

Pre-registered homeowners who seek to claim the bounty (replacement tree) must take before-and-after photos of the Bradford pear tree on their property, showing that it was indeed there, and has indeed been removed. Additional close-ups of the leaves and bark (flowers if present as well) are required to identify the tree type. Participants must show the images to the event organizers on the day of the bounty event to receive up to five container native trees; one for each they’ve cut down.

The Bradford Pear Bounty event will take place April 22 at the Catawba County Agricultural Resource Center, 1175 S. Brady Ave. Newton. Trees must be picked up from 9-11 a.m. and cannot be shipped or reserved for later pickup. Registration will remain open until the event reaches capacity, but you must register at treebountync.com.

To understand why there is a bounty offered on these trees, you need to know a little history. The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) promoted these “ornamental” trees starting in 1963 as the perfect street tree to bring over from Asia for our communities. They were easy to transport and establish and grew well. They bloom early in the spring, providing a lovely white display that accents the landscape, and they have very nice fall color. But don’t be fooled. All that charm is just a trick to get you to plant more Bradfords!

In reality, the Bradford pear is a major pest. It sports an offensive smell at the peak of bloom in the spring, similar to a decaying animal. It also produces huge numbers of little fruits resulting in rapid, out of control, weed-like spread. And the Bradfords form a branch structure that is amazingly susceptible to breaking and splitting. These characteristics makes them short lived (relatively), hazardous, smelly, invasive problems.

Bradford pears with their tiny abundant fruits (containing seeds of course) quickly escape from the landscape and spread into natural and other unintended areas with great efficiency. Birds eat the fruit with seeds in them, and then “deposit” those seeds wherever they may fly. Bradford seeds can only be pollinated by other pear types, not other Bradfords, and the resulting trees develop sharp, large thorns, not found on the true Bradford. That makes removal of these dispersed trees much tougher.

Bradfords invade, spread, and take the place of native plants in an area in a relatively short time. Native grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and young trees all are threatened by this fierce competition, which is a problem for wild birds who depend on these food sources, and presents a real threat to environmental biodiversity.

Bradford pears (Pyrus calleryana) have waxy, dark green leaves and five-petaled flowers that appear in the spring in clusters, producing a foul odor at the peak of bloom.

They are medium-sized, deciduous, invasive trees. Catawba County Cooperative Extension is happy to assist you in identifying them. Send detailed photos to tldyson2@ncsu.edu, or bring a sample to 1175 S. Brady Ave. Newton, any weekday the county offices are open, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one-hour lunch at noon.

Replacement tree types provided as bounty are subject to availability. However, all of them are suitable replacements and are natives. Remember that you must pre-register for the program, so go to treebountync.com and sign up for your free tree replacement.

On the registration form there is an opportunity to support the overall program. While donations will help future efforts in the state greatly, it is not required to donate. Duke Energy has fully covered the cost of trees for the Catawba County event, and the replacement is truly free to you.

When you are ready to take down this pest tree from your property, and claim the bounty, be sure to do it right. First, of course, the tree needs to be located on your property, and must be a Bradford pear. If the tree is of a manageable size, and you are able to do so safely, cut the tree off as close to the ground as possible. Then, paint the exposed surface of the stump with an effective systemic herbicide to kill the root system, following label directions carefully. Or, better yet, remove the stump from the ground entirely to help prevent it from re-sprouting. If you don’t have time, or ability, or tools, or can’t do all this safely, Google search “how-to-hire-a-tree-care-professional NCSU”. This will lead to our publication on hiring a professional to do the job for you. Just don’t forget before and after photos, and close-ups of the leaves/flowers to claim your replacement.

Call 828-465-8240 for more information. See treebountync.com for details and to register for your new tree!

Happy Bradford bounty hunting!