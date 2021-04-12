Despite pandemic, CAPC continues to offer abuse prevention training

The COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center’s ability to carry out part of their mission, which is to have a coordinated response to child abuse and neglect.
“We know that child abuse did not just stop during the pandemic,” said Adrienne Opdyke, director of the advocacy group. “Social connections that serve as protective factors against child abuse and neglect under ordinary conditions did not exist in the extraordinary time of social distancing.”
These social connections include children being seen by teachers, doctors, and other professionals who regularly report suspected child abuse and neglect.
“COVID-19 caused a perfect storm of factors that will most certainly lead to a sharp increase in unreported cases of child abuse and neglect,” said Opdyke. “The nation’s system of detecting child abuse and neglect, which is heavily dependent on reports by teachers, professionals, doctors, mental health clinicians and community members, was rendered almost completely powerless in this new situation as in-person and face-to-face interactions between professionals and children were minimized by stay-at-home orders.”
Opdyke said the second part of CAPC’s mission — to build a community dedicated to the prevention of child maltreatment — held strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connie Engart, Community Education and Outreach Coordinator at CAPC, has offered Darkness to Light training in a virtual setting to ensure the continued efforts to educate folks on how to identify and respond to child maltreatment.
“The Darkness to Light training is free to anyone or any group interested in doing it,” Engart said.
The advocacy group has offered Darkness to Light training since 2011 and trained more than 7,800 individuals. Engart regularly reaches out to community groups, businesses, and others to offer the free training.
Megan Shackelford, a student at Lenoir-Rhyne University and Kappa Delta sorority member, is thankful to have received the Darkness to Light training.
She said several sorority sisters underwent the training together and asked lots of questions. “Most of us in the training are elementary education majors,” Shackelford said, “so we learned what to look out for in our future classrooms and how we can handle it in that specific environment.”
One of the Kappa Delta sorority’s philanthropy projects includes fundraising for the prevention of child abuse and raising awareness about child maltreatment.
Darkness to Light training consists of five steps:
- Learn the facts.
Minimize opportunity.
Talk about it.
Recognize the signs.
React responsibly.
“This is one of the ways that the CAPC educates our community in order to keep our children safe,” said Engart. “Adults need to take responsibility to keep our kids safe, but they need to know how to do this in a responsible way.”
The advocacy group has also taught prevention efforts to children in Catawba County. For years, the organization used The Yellow Dyno method to teach young children how to identify deceptive behavior, restore instincts and feelings, and build self-confidence.
Today, the CAPC uses the Monique Burr Foundation’s Child Safety Matters training. “This has materials for kindergarten through 12th grade,” Engart said. “We are just starting it now with Hickory Public Schools, and we will begin using it in elementary schools.”
This training is designed to educate children with information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond to bullying, cyberbullying, all types of abuse, and digital abuse dangers, according to the Monique Burr Foundation for Children website.
“It is very important that we educate our children on these topics,” said Engart. “We can’t assume that children already know who they can talk to, when a situation isn’t right and shouldn’t be happening. They need to know where they can go for help.”
Members of the group’s Prevention Council also meet regularly to discuss ways to educate the community on child maltreatment.
“The Prevention Council is a group of volunteers who are invested in what they do,” Engart said. “Some are social workers, representatives from school systems, concerned community members, and more.”
Engart added that anyone is welcome to join the Prevention Council. “The Prevention Council supports what the CAPC does, and they also coordinate public prevention events and community awareness,” Engart said.
Some of these events include an annual mum sale in the fall, the Children’s Protection Award, and making appreciation bags during the National Child Abuse Prevention month for Department of Social Services employees.
“Ultimately, we want to help keep our kids safe here in Catawba County,” Engart said. “I’m thankful that we have been able to continue our efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, because our work here at CAPC is very important.”
If interested in the Darkness to Light training, contact Engart at 828-465-8162 or email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.