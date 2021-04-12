Despite pandemic, CAPC continues to offer abuse prevention training

“This is one of the ways that the CAPC educates our community in order to keep our children safe,” said Engart. “Adults need to take responsibility to keep our kids safe, but they need to know how to do this in a responsible way.”

The advocacy group has also taught prevention efforts to children in Catawba County. For years, the organization used The Yellow Dyno method to teach young children how to identify deceptive behavior, restore instincts and feelings, and build self-confidence.

Today, the CAPC uses the Monique Burr Foundation’s Child Safety Matters training. “This has materials for kindergarten through 12th grade,” Engart said. “We are just starting it now with Hickory Public Schools, and we will begin using it in elementary schools.”

This training is designed to educate children with information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond to bullying, cyberbullying, all types of abuse, and digital abuse dangers, according to the Monique Burr Foundation for Children website.

“It is very important that we educate our children on these topics,” said Engart. “We can’t assume that children already know who they can talk to, when a situation isn’t right and shouldn’t be happening. They need to know where they can go for help.”