Despite our soggy yards, rainfall in 2021 is about average

If you think we’ve seen a lot of rain this year, you may be forgetting about last year.

“We are actually right around average for rainfall total this year,” said Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group. “It has been a cold, rainy month, but it’s been nothing like last year.”

Powell said the Catawba Valley area saw around 9 inches of rain in February 2020. “Right now, we are only at 3.89 inches of rain for February this year,” he explained. “We’ve only had 7.62 inches of rain so far in 2021; during the same time last year (January and February 2020), we racked up 13.78 inches of rain.”

Thursday’s sunny, warm weather reminded some locals that spring — and gardening — are just around the corner. “Early crops like snap peas and some greens can be planted now,” said George Place, Catawba County Cooperative Extension Director.

“Most folks plant Irish potatoes in mid to late March,” he continued. “Our last frost is mid-April, but I advise people to wait until the beginning of May to plant tomatoes, peppers, and other heat-loving crops; recall that last year our last frost was unusually late, in the first week of May.”

