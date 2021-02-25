Despite our soggy yards, rainfall in 2021 is about average

If you think we’ve seen a lot of rain this year, you may be forgetting about last year.
“We are actually right around average for rainfall total this year,” said Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group. “It has been a cold, rainy month, but it’s been nothing like last year.”
Powell said the Catawba Valley area saw around 9 inches of rain in February 2020. “Right now, we are only at 3.89 inches of rain for February this year,” he explained. “We’ve only had 7.62 inches of rain so far in 2021; during the same time last year (January and February 2020), we racked up 13.78 inches of rain.”
Thursday’s sunny, warm weather reminded some locals that spring — and gardening — are just around the corner. “Early crops like snap peas and some greens can be planted now,” said George Place, Catawba County Cooperative Extension Director.
“Most folks plant Irish potatoes in mid to late March,” he continued. “Our last frost is mid-April, but I advise people to wait until the beginning of May to plant tomatoes, peppers, and other heat-loving crops; recall that last year our last frost was unusually late, in the first week of May.”
Due to the abundance of rain last year, Place said some gardeners ran into issues. “When soils become saturated plant roots drown,” he explained. “The roots of plants respire just like you and me so they need oxygen to do that. Saturated soils don't have the oxygen that roots need.”
Over-saturated soils also impact the soil chemistry. “Mobile nutrients like nitrogen, sulfur, and boron can be removed from the crop root zone with excess rain,” Place said. “This sets plants up for nutrient deficiencies and stunted growth.”
Place offered a few tips for gardeners to use to avoid over-saturated soils. “Gardeners that plant on raised soil should be fine in heavy rains as long as the excess water has somewhere to go,” he said. “However, excess rain means that leaves are wet more often. This sets the stage for increased diseases.
“Mulching can help reduce splash dispersed diseases,” Place continued. “By covering the soil, when rain drops impact the ground they don't micro-splash soil up onto the leaves of plants. Splash dispersal is one mechanism that allows diseases to spread quickly.”
Weekend forecast
The weekend’s forecast includes rain that will add to the 3.89 inches of rain that the area has seen in February. “The cold rain is coming back on Friday,” Powell said. “The rain could start overnight but it will be raining for most of Friday.”
Powell added that temperatures will start in the mid-40s and drop as the day goes by. “We should see temperatures around 45 degrees on Friday morning; that drops as the day goes by, and we bottom out at 34, 35 degrees,” he said. “It’s just going to be one of those cold days with light rain throughout the day.”
The rain continues into Saturday and Sunday. “Saturday looks to be cloudy with just a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 50s,” Powell said. “Another wave of moisture moves into the area on Sunday; some folks could see scattered thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain.”
Powell said the Catawba Valley could add 1-2 more inches to the rainfall totals after this weekend’s rain. “We probably won’t see a lot of issues out of the rain this weekend,” Powell said. “There may be some flash flooding in flood-prone areas; some trees may fall, but the wind won’t be a concern.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.