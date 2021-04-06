Despite family heritage, Catawba County citizen wants Confederate statue moved

Marshall Montgomery says four of his ancestors fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War. Not all came back alive.

Montgomery, of Hickory, said despite those family ties he wants Catawba County’s Confederate memorial statue moved. Montgomery shared his views with the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s board meeting. He is one of many who have spoken at board meetings since August 2020 in favor of removing the monument.

“I respect my family heritage, our nation’s history and the truth,” he said. “I honor these ancestors by visiting their gravesites.”

He asked the board to relocate the monument, which currently sits in front of the historic courthouse in downtown Newton, to a “less prominent and more appropriate place,” he said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Montgomery said the 1907 statue was erected as part of an effort to promote white supremacy and lost-cause mythology about the Confederacy, Montgomery said.

In the past, board members have embraced change, forward thinking and growth, Montgomery said.