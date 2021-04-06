Despite family heritage, Catawba County citizen wants Confederate statue moved

Marshall Montgomery says four of his ancestors fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War. Not all came back alive.
Montgomery, of Hickory, said despite those family ties he wants Catawba County’s Confederate memorial statue moved. Montgomery shared his views with the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s board meeting. He is one of many who have spoken at board meetings since August 2020 in favor of removing the monument.
“I respect my family heritage, our nation’s history and the truth,” he said. “I honor these ancestors by visiting their gravesites.”
He asked the board to relocate the monument, which currently sits in front of the historic courthouse in downtown Newton, to a “less prominent and more appropriate place,” he said during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Montgomery said the 1907 statue was erected as part of an effort to promote white supremacy and lost-cause mythology about the Confederacy, Montgomery said.
In the past, board members have embraced change, forward thinking and growth, Montgomery said.
“One (board member) said that Catawba County needs to be known for welcoming new and different businesses, new and different people and providing opportunities for our young people,” Montgomery said. “In other words, beside the moral imperative for change, there is an economic development reason for ‘malice toward none’ and ‘charity for all’ in this county. Please lead us forward toward being a more inclusive, welcoming place for all citizens and businesses.”
Montgomery said his family has lived in Catawba County since 1976 and is thankful for the board's service.
"This county is a fine place to live, work, worship, study and play," he said. "However, with your help it can become an even better place for all our citizens."
Montgomery gave the board a book with information about monuments and asked them to read it, he said.