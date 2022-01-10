Design Foundry expanding faster than planned, CEO says

Fulcher was glad to already have plans for expansion in place. The increase in demand sped those plans up.

In late December, the plant made its 100,000th piece of furniture. The milestone came earlier than Fulcher imagined when he started the business. The next milestone is on the horizon. Fulcher said he expects to make the 200,000th piece by late October, thanks to the company’s growth.

The expansion at Design Foundry is visible. In the company’s early months, the cutting and sewing area of the plant took up half the width of the expansive manufacturing area. With the most recent expansion, more flooring was added and another sewing conveyor belt added to put sewing stations all the way across the room.

A third cutting machine is also on the way.

The upholstery area is growing by 30% as well. New workstations will be installed in January.

The framing area of the operation is growing the most, Fulcher said. It is moving from a small room, to taking up a large, empty corner of the building.