Design Foundry expanding faster than planned, CEO says

Two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Design Foundry in Hickory was producing about 500 pieces of furniture a week. By the end of January, that number is expected to quadruple.
The furniture manufacturer has steadily expanded over two years. To start 2022, Design Foundry is making an effort to expand even further, CEO and President Eric Fulcher said.
He is adding new sewing, upholstery and framing workstations and equipment. He said he plans to hire 50 new employees by the end of the month.
With those new employees, the plant will be able to produce about 2,100 pieces of furniture a week. As of the first week of January, the plant and its 180 employees make about 1,400 pieces a week, Human Resources Director Cassia Dowdy said.
Consistent growth has been Fulcher’s plan since Design Foundry opened in spring 2019, he said. Even the initial shock of the pandemic in March 2020 didn’t deter his plans.
Design Foundry stayed open for those months of uncertainty, making medical gowns and some basic furniture for big retail clients.
In late 2020, like many furniture manufacturers, Design Foundry’s orders picked up beyond pre-pandemic levels. “There doesn’t seem to be an indication of it slowing down,” Fulcher said.
Fulcher was glad to already have plans for expansion in place. The increase in demand sped those plans up.
In late December, the plant made its 100,000th piece of furniture. The milestone came earlier than Fulcher imagined when he started the business. The next milestone is on the horizon. Fulcher said he expects to make the 200,000th piece by late October, thanks to the company’s growth.
The expansion at Design Foundry is visible. In the company’s early months, the cutting and sewing area of the plant took up half the width of the expansive manufacturing area. With the most recent expansion, more flooring was added and another sewing conveyor belt added to put sewing stations all the way across the room.
A third cutting machine is also on the way.
The upholstery area is growing by 30% as well. New workstations will be installed in January.
The framing area of the operation is growing the most, Fulcher said. It is moving from a small room, to taking up a large, empty corner of the building.
Fulcher chose the building, a former Baker Furniture building off 22nd Street , SE, in Hickory, with the idea that it had space for Design Foundry to grow. He’s taken advantage of that.
Now, Design Foundry faces the same challenge as other employers: getting workers to fill the new positions.
Fulcher and Dowdy believe they have the company’s culture on their side. From its start, Fulcher said he focused Design Foundry on its employees. He wanted them to grow, learn and thrive together and be comfortable at work. He wanted Design Foundry to be an ideal place to work, with new technology to help workers and a comfortable work environment, he said.
“We really want to enhance people’s lives,” Dowdy said.
Now, those efforts are proving useful. Employees are referring friends and people are applying because they’ve heard it is a good place to work, Dowdy said.
“I think the work environment we’ve created is really helping us get the level of people we’re looking for,” Fulcher said.
Eric Fulcher’s long legs carry him in swift strides through his furniture plant.