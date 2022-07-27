 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Design and decorate a seashell at library

HICKORY — Design and decorate a seashell with acrylic paint and paint pens at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

This program is recommended for ages 8-12. All supplies are provided. Registration opens two weeks before the event. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/seashell-art/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

