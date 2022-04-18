Derby Party benefits SALT Block Foundation

HICKORY — It’s almost Derby Party time. Don your most festive derby attire and participate in an afternoon of entertainment with friends supporting the SALT Block Foundation.

To be held on Saturday, May 7, from 4-9 p.m. on the SALT Block North Lawn, the party features a cash bar with beer, wine, and a variety of flavored juleps, as well as derby games, raffles, a best-dressed contest, music, a Southern-themed menu and a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

“This event allows us to share the mission of the SALT Block Foundation while enjoying a fabulous outdoor party with great food and entertainment. Your support of the Derby Party and the SALT Block Foundation touches five cultural organizations which reside on the Block,” said Tara Bland, executive director.

Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 after April 22, with all proceeds going to the SALT Block Foundation. This nonprofit organization oversees the operation of the SALT Block. It provides occupancy costs for the residents: Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council, and Western Piedmont Symphony.

When you support the SALT Block Foundation, you help each organization.

Sponsors of the event are Paramount Motors; Protection Products, Inc.; VonDrehle Corporation; Hickory’s Life Well Crafted brand; Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitor’s Bureau; Raymond James; Davidson, Holland, Whitesell; Matthews Construction; Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP Attorneys at Law; Capital Concepts; Brittany Scott Weichert, Realtors-Team Metro; It’s My Party Rentals; Pepsi; Seventeen Twelve Southern Spirits and United Beverages. Featured restaurants are All Wrapped Up, Boca, Café Rule, Hickory Greenway Harvest, Notions, Liazzo’s, Lowes Foods, Southern Sideboard, and Standard Pour.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.SaltBlockFoundation.org.