Depot Deli open in Newton; owners 'want to see this town grow'

Morgan and Pito Iriarte’s excitement is clear in the tone of their voices.
The Newton couple are eager to talk about their new restaurant, Depot Deli, a venture the Iriartes have been working toward for about two years. When Morgan and Pito tell the story of their journey to open the deli, they chatter over one another, thrilled to finally have their work come to fruition.
The idea started when a tattoo shop that once inhabited the building Morgan owns at 1148 N. Main Ave. in Newton closed. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan worked at a restaurant and Pito was a car salesman. With the building empty, Morgan wanted to use it for a family business and live there, too, she said.
“I wanted something we could do together,” she said. “Somehow I talked him (Pito) into selling our house, moving downstairs and opening a deli.”
In early 2020, the couple sold their house in Newton, moved into the bottom floor of the building on Main Avenue and started work to open the deli in the upper level.
“We wanted to do things the way people used to, where business owners lived where they worked,” Pito said.
From the start there were roadblocks, Morgan said.
Both Morgan and Pito lost their jobs early in the pandemic. It gave them time to focus on the deli, but the process of renovations, inspections and even getting a business loan were delayed by the pandemic, Morgan said.
The Iriartes, with help from Morgan’s son Slade Rayfield and his girlfriend Abby Morton, did as much of the renovation and preparation work themselves as they could. Even then, materials were delayed and prices inflated, Morgan said. “COVID-19 has been our biggest challenge,” she said.
With the help of a loan from the Valdese Economic Development Investment Corporation, the deli was completed.
Morgan created the menu items — all sandwiches and soups. On Jan. 1 this year, the deli finally opened. “It’s surreal,” Pito said. “It took a lot of work to get here, and now we’re here and there’s a lot of work to do.”
In the first week of business, Depot Deli sold about 400 sandwiches, Pito said.
Pito and Rayfield handle the cooking and kitchen preparation in the back, while Morgan and Morton handle the front of the house and interact with customers. The group of four account for the deli’s entire staff.
The family operation makes the work more special, Morton said. “That’s what brings the passion, because you love the people you’re working with,” Morton said.
The Iriartes are also driven by their love of Newton, which is evident in the deli’s décor. The deli’s yellow walls are covered in black and white historical photos of Newton, specifically trains in Newton. The building sits across from the Newton Depot, where there’s a train museum.