Depot Deli open in Newton; owners 'want to see this town grow'

Morgan and Pito Iriarte’s excitement is clear in the tone of their voices.

The Newton couple are eager to talk about their new restaurant, Depot Deli, a venture the Iriartes have been working toward for about two years. When Morgan and Pito tell the story of their journey to open the deli, they chatter over one another, thrilled to finally have their work come to fruition.

The idea started when a tattoo shop that once inhabited the building Morgan owns at 1148 N. Main Ave. in Newton closed. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan worked at a restaurant and Pito was a car salesman. With the building empty, Morgan wanted to use it for a family business and live there, too, she said.

“I wanted something we could do together,” she said. “Somehow I talked him (Pito) into selling our house, moving downstairs and opening a deli.”

In early 2020, the couple sold their house in Newton, moved into the bottom floor of the building on Main Avenue and started work to open the deli in the upper level.

“We wanted to do things the way people used to, where business owners lived where they worked,” Pito said.

From the start there were roadblocks, Morgan said.

