Denver man dies in mobile home fire
Denver man dies in mobile home fire

A Denver man died in a mobile home fire on Friday.

Around 3 a.m.., East Lincoln and Denver fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire at 7835 Water Oaks Drive in Denver, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters found a mobile home with flames showing through the roof. Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the fire. During a search of the residence, members of the fire department located the body of a male in a bedroom of the home, according to the release.

The body was later identified to be David Thomas Sherrill, 41. He was the only occupant of home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office also responded along with the Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

