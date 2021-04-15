Denim & Diamonds fundraiser helps area children

HICKORY — The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is in the midst of its annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser. The online auction is live and will end on April 24 at 8 p.m.

Numerous items are available including a weekend in the mountains, a signed football by Hickory’s own Ryan Succop, clothes by Ever a Woman, a boat ride on Lake Hickory, furniture and numerous pieces of art. The event webpage is Denim21.GiveSmart.com.

In addition to the online auction, there will be barbeque meals for pickup furnished by Dukes at Market on Main. The menu is pork barbecue, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and banana pudding. Meals can be pre-ordered at Denim21.GiveSmart.com. Meals will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 24 in front of Dukes. Men in Black Tie will be providing music for the evening.

Raffle tickets are available for a chance to win a 1.01-carat loose diamond. These can be purchased on the same website – Denim21.GiveSmart.com.

A livestream of 2021 Denim & Diamonds will be from 7-8 p.m. on April 24.

All proceeds will go towards the mission of the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center — to build a community dedicated to the prevention of and the coordinated response to child abuse and neglect.