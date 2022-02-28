Democrats to hold event at new Brookfood headquarters

BROOKFORD — The Catawba County Democratic Party and The Chamber of Catawba County will hold a ribbon-cutting celebration at the CCDP’s new headquarters at 2247 S. Center St. in Brookford at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2.

Chamber President /CEO Lindsay M. Keisler will join CCDP Chair Lynn Dorfman, along with other CCDP officers and local dignitaries to celebrate the new location.

“We’re so excited to be in this great location,” said Dorfman. “It’s so convenient and an ideal setup to base our operations and grow our party.”