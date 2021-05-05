Democratic Women group distributes meal bags

HICKORY — On Saturday, May 1, the Democratic Women of Catawba County gave away meal bags at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Catawba Valley in Hickory’s Kenworth neighborhood.

“Each bag has the components — main dish, sides, and fruit — to provide a hearty meal for a family in need,” said DWCC President Tommie Abernethy. “The Kenworth outreach is the continuation of the meal-kit distribution in our county that we started early this year,” Abernethy added. “Our members are also distributing kits in their neighborhoods, which is a great way to meet your neighbors.”