Democratic Women group distributes meal bags
Democratic Women group distributes meal bags

Shown, from left, are Tommie Abernethy, Greg Cranford, Carole Hovland, Sandra Fulbright-Myers, Audrey Helms, Melissa Snyder, Toni Abernathy, and Laci, Emery and Simon LeBlanc.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — On Saturday, May 1, the Democratic Women of Catawba County gave away meal bags at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Catawba Valley in Hickory’s Kenworth neighborhood.

“Each bag has the components — main dish, sides, and fruit — to provide a hearty meal for a family in need,” said DWCC President Tommie Abernethy. “The Kenworth outreach is the continuation of the meal-kit distribution in our county that we started early this year,” Abernethy added. “Our members are also distributing kits in their neighborhoods, which is a great way to meet your neighbors.”

The Catawba County Democratic Party and the Democratic Women of Catawba County have been collecting non-perishable food items to distribute in the county. The kickoff distribution for 2021 was on Jan. 18 at the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

