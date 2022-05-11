Democratic U.S. Senate candidate: 'Yes' on codifying abortion rights, 'no' on expanding Supreme Court

Cheri Beasley, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, said she is troubled by a recently-leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court which would overturn Roe v. Wade.

At the same time, Beasley, who previously served as the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, said she does not support adding seats to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I am not in favor of expanding the U.S. Supreme Court,” Beasley said.

She addressed questions about the leaked opinion Wednesday following a tour of the Workforce Solutions Complex at Catawba Valley Community College.

Beasley first responded to the leaked opinion on Twitter shortly after it was published, tweeting in part: “As the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, I know that abortion is a fundamental right and I will not stop fighting to protect that freedom. Congress must take action and codify Roe v. Wade now.”

On Wednesday, Beasley said she was “deeply concerned about the draft opinion,” saying that it was a matter of “humanity and it’s about making the right choices for families.”

She was also impressed with the complex in Hickory, which emphasizes training in a host of technical fields.

Beasley praised the school’s success in the SkillsUSA competitions, saying it was a testament to the way the college is “investing in students, how they’re making sure that they are equipped to take the kinds of jobs that really will expand our economy, provide good-paying jobs to people here in North Carolina.”

Beasley is the frontrunner in a field of 11 candidates who have filed to run in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

