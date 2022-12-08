Dementia and medications to be discussed in sessions

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 15, for two training sessions.

“Neurocognitive Disorder: Living with Dementia” will begin at 10 a.m. and will look at various classifications of neurocognitive disorders, delirium and common changes associated with each type. Tips for caregivers will be provided.

“It’s a Brain Thing: The Study of Dementia Medications” will begin at 11 a.m. and will discuss treatment of dementia including medications, side effects and possible outcomes. Continuing education hours can be provided.

The programs are free, but space is limited so registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.