Demand for COVID-19 testing triples at Catawba County Public Health

Testing for COVID-19 has tripled in the past month at Catawba County Public Health.
Catawba County Public Health offers COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. The testing is outsourced to a company called StarMed, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.
According to Tracey Hummell, StarMed’s Chief Operating Officer, testing at the public health site has tripled in the last 30 days.
“They are conducting testing without an appointment, but individuals are asked to complete their registration information online in advance at https://starmed.care/testing/,” Killian said in an email. “It is offered at no cost to the individual, although people will be asked for their insurance card if they have coverage.”
The situation is similar at Frye Regional Medical Center.
“Frye Regional Medical Center’s number one priority is providing excellent care to our community. Like many health-care providers, we are continuing to see rising levels of COVID-19 in our state and here in our community,” Frye Regional Medical Center’s Director of Marketing & Communications Ann Metz said in an email. “In the case of FryeCare Urgent Care in Conover, we have seen an increase in symptomatic patients and are performing approximately 50 COVID-19 tests per day as part of the exam/assessment process.”
According to Metz, wait times at the urgent care may be longer than usual, because of the increase in patients seeking attention. Even though appointments are not required, they are recommended.
“We are continuing to evaluate our procedures and closely follow guidance from our local, state, and federal health partners,” Metz said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is truly our best defense against this pandemic. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please know it’s not too late — particularly with the delta variant surging in Catawba County and across the country.”
Crossroads Family Practice also saw COVID-19 testing requests increase, especially after Labor Day weekend. The practice moved from one to two requests every other day to five or six requests each day, according to Office Manager April Eggers.
“Last week, it really picked up on Tuesday, after the holiday,” Eggers said. “Every phone call that day was about needing a test.”
According to Eggers, not every request results in a test from their practice. Patients typically only get tested if they are showing symptoms. If a patient has been exposed or thinks they have been exposed, the practice tries to wait at least five days after the exposure to see if symptoms arise. Testing too early can provide a false negative.
The rise in demand for COVID-19 testing isn’t just affecting Catawba County; surrounding counties have been hit hard as well. Caldwell UNC Health Care is expanding their testing locations, according to a news release posted to their Facebook page. As of Monday, the drive-thru Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the RiverCrest Medical Park. No appointments are required for this testing site. Non-emergency testing, evaluations and treatments are still being offered at the five PLUS Urgent Cares.