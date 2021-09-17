Demand for COVID-19 testing triples at Catawba County Public Health

According to Metz, wait times at the urgent care may be longer than usual, because of the increase in patients seeking attention. Even though appointments are not required, they are recommended.

“We are continuing to evaluate our procedures and closely follow guidance from our local, state, and federal health partners,” Metz said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is truly our best defense against this pandemic. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please know it’s not too late — particularly with the delta variant surging in Catawba County and across the country.”

Crossroads Family Practice also saw COVID-19 testing requests increase, especially after Labor Day weekend. The practice moved from one to two requests every other day to five or six requests each day, according to Office Manager April Eggers.

“Last week, it really picked up on Tuesday, after the holiday,” Eggers said. “Every phone call that day was about needing a test.”

According to Eggers, not every request results in a test from their practice. Patients typically only get tested if they are showing symptoms. If a patient has been exposed or thinks they have been exposed, the practice tries to wait at least five days after the exposure to see if symptoms arise. Testing too early can provide a false negative.

The rise in demand for COVID-19 testing isn’t just affecting Catawba County; surrounding counties have been hit hard as well. Caldwell UNC Health Care is expanding their testing locations, according to a news release posted to their Facebook page. As of Monday, the drive-thru Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the RiverCrest Medical Park. No appointments are required for this testing site. Non-emergency testing, evaluations and treatments are still being offered at the five PLUS Urgent Cares.

