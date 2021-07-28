Delta variant making an impact; Catawba County sees 132 cases in week

Catawba County saw nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases this week, following a trend of rising case numbers. The increase is potentially caused by the delta variant, which spreads more quickly than the original virus.
It’s too soon to know just how much of an impact the delta variant will have on the area, but Catawba County Public Health is preparing for more cases, Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health community engagement specialist, said.
“Based on what we are seeing so far, we are anticipating continued increases in new cases due to how quickly this variant spreads,” she said.
On Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health reported 132 new cases over seven days. In the two weeks before, the county saw about 70 cases a week, an increase from the roughly 40 cases a week the county reported in June. The hospitalization and death numbers remain low, but those indicators often lag behind case increases, Killian said.
Statewide, cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are picking up as well, possibly because of the delta variant. In North Carolina, about 80% of cases tested at state, federal and academic labs are the delta variant. It is safe to assume the delta variant is present and spreading in Catawba County, Killian said.
The delta variant is concerning because of how quickly it can spread. Without masks or vaccination, someone infected with the original coronavirus will infect two to three other people, according to Yale University epidemiologists. Without vaccination or masks, the average person infected with the delta variant will spread the virus to three and a half to four people.
The health department keeps that in mind as they watch the county’s numbers. The best way to combat the new strain is vaccination, Killian said.
The vaccines in use for COVID-19 are effective against the new variant, said Dr. Cindy Gay with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.
“Getting vaccinated, even if you’re exposed to this new variant, means that you’re substantially less likely to get severely ill, have to go into the hospital and less likely to die,” Gay said.
In North Carolina, 94% of new cases since mid-May have been in people not fully vaccinated, the state said. The data is a clear sign that vaccination is crucial, Killian said.
“The most important thing people can do is to get vaccinated. This virus, particularly the delta variant, is making people sick from all walks of life — young and old, underlying health conditions or previously healthy, and people who have already been sick with COVID-19 and recovered,” Killian said.
Vaccination has remained slow in Catawba County and statewide since a significant drop in vaccinations in June. About 600 people have been vaccinated each week in Catawba County in the past month, according to public health.
About 43% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated as of Tuesday, the state said. About 50% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated.
Counties with lower vaccination rates are starting to see more COVID-19 tests coming back positive, more cases and more deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The lagging vaccination rates and increasing delta variant cases are part of the reason the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to suggest that fully vaccinated people in areas of higher COVID-19 spread should wear a mask in public indoor places.
Catawba County is an area of high community transmission because it has seen an increase in the number of positive tests, new hospital admissions and cases, according to the CDC website.
The new mask recommendation comes with a standing recommendation that unvaccinated people should wear masks indoors, as well.
The recommendations are a step backwards. Gay said she hopes people get vaccinated before more restrictions have to be put in place.
“Communities are opening up, people are getting out, they’re intermingling,” Gay said. “The delta variant is more contagious, so I really hope people will hear the message that getting vaccinated is really important. We don’t want to backtrack with having to go into lockdown. … It would just be a shame to get sick, to get in the hospital, when it’s preventable.”
The delta variant was able to form as COVID-19 spread. The more a virus spreads, the more it can mutate and more-transmissible and -infectious variants can form. If COVID-19 continues to spread, more variants can arise.
“The ones that tend to have a mutation that changes it and gives it some sort of fitness advantage, if you will, are the ones that tend to expand and become more prominent and go on to lead to more cases and that’s exactly what we’re seeing with the delta variant,” she said.
Case count
Catawba County saw about 19 new COVID-19 cases per day from Thursday, July 22, through Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health said.
The 132 new cases reported Wednesday put the county’s total at 19,761 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There are 10 county residents hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s total at 314.
Statewide, there have been 1,041,609 cases reported and 13,606 deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services said. There are 1,091 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.