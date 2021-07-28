Delta variant making an impact; Catawba County sees 132 cases in week

Catawba County saw nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases this week, following a trend of rising case numbers. The increase is potentially caused by the delta variant, which spreads more quickly than the original virus.

It’s too soon to know just how much of an impact the delta variant will have on the area, but Catawba County Public Health is preparing for more cases, Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health community engagement specialist, said.

“Based on what we are seeing so far, we are anticipating continued increases in new cases due to how quickly this variant spreads,” she said.

On Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health reported 132 new cases over seven days. In the two weeks before, the county saw about 70 cases a week, an increase from the roughly 40 cases a week the county reported in June. The hospitalization and death numbers remain low, but those indicators often lag behind case increases, Killian said.

Statewide, cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are picking up as well, possibly because of the delta variant. In North Carolina, about 80% of cases tested at state, federal and academic labs are the delta variant. It is safe to assume the delta variant is present and spreading in Catawba County, Killian said.