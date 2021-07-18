Delight your dog with homemade treats

NEWTON — If your dog has dietary issues or could benefit from losing a few pounds, learn how you can support its well-being by making homemade treats.

The Catawba County Library is offering a fun workshop with helpful tips and easy-to-prepare recipes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. To participate, register at tinyurl.com/ccls-WaggingTails or call 828-465-8664. A limited number of kits are available and will include some of the dry goods called for in the recipes.

You’ll also learn why homemade treats are generally preferable to store-bought ones and discover what superfoods can be added to a dog’s diet to improve overall health. The workshop will share a helpful list of ingredients you’ll want to avoid feeding dogs, too, and you’ll find out about the different ways to cook dog treats as you expand your skills.

Preparing homemade treats is an adult Summer Learning program celebrating the "Tails & Tales" theme of animals and storytelling. To learn more about caring for pets, training them, or becoming a more attuned pet owner, search the library’s online catalog at ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home. You can also browse a huge selection of cookbooks focused on cuisine types, health needs, well-known chefs, simple ingredients, and more.

For additional details about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.