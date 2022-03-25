Defendant in murder case asks for delay in wrongful death lawsuit; request to be heard Monday

An Alexander County woman charged in the shooting death of a co-worker is asking the court to halt proceedings in a wrongful death lawsuit until the criminal case is over.

Tangela Parker is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Michelle Marlow. Parker stands accused of shooting Marlow at TCS Designs, the Hickory furniture plant where they both worked, in January 2021.

Parker and her husband Eric fled from the scene and remained on the run until their capture in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2021.

The day after the Parkers were captured, the Marlow family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tangela Parker.

Last year, Parker’s attorney Victoria Jayne filed a motion requesting the civil case be put on hold while the criminal case is ongoing. Lyndon Helton, the attorney for the Marlow family, has filed a brief opposing Parker’s request.

Helton’s office said Friday the matter is scheduled to be heard in Catawba County court on Monday.

In her motion to put a stop to the proceedings, Jayne argues that forcing Parker to defend against the civil case while also facing the related criminal charges would violate her state and federal rights against self-incrimination.

“The prejudice to Ms. Parker that will occur if she is compelled to participate in these civil proceedings filed against her while criminal charges are pending is unavoidable and substantial and unconstitutional,” according to the filing.

Helton argued in his response that it is the Marlow family who would be harmed by a delay in the civil case and that Parker’s right against self-incrimination is not a valid basis for putting the proceedings on hold.

“(Parker) has already delayed this case for at least six months because she fled the state and was on the lam for six months prior to being arrested. Now (Parker) seeks to delay justice again while she defends her criminal charges,” according to the brief. “At the risk of putting too fine a point on the issue: enough is enough.”

In addition to the lawsuit against Tangela Parker, the Marlows have also filed a wrongful death action against TCS Designs and Eric Parker.

