Debris removal in Catawba County could take days or weeks; many were still without power Friday

Efforts to clear debris and restore power to Catawba County residents continued Friday, the day after Hurricane Zeta brought heavy rain and high winds to the area.

States of emergency were still in place for Catawba County, Newton and Conover as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The outage map on Duke Energy’s website showed at least 9,000 outages in Hickory and the surrounding area early Friday afternoon.

It was not clear when power would be restored to those customers. Duke spokesperson Catherine Butler said the outage map is the best resource for the most up-to-date information on when power will be back.

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said Duke told the city power would likely be back for everyone in the city by late Friday.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said 2,000 of the city’s electric customers lost power as a result of the storm but the power was back to those customers by Friday morning.

Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said the county was aware of at least 25 homes that were damaged by falling trees throughout the county.