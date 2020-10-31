 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debris removal in Catawba County could take days or weeks; many were still without power Friday
0 comments
top story

Debris removal in Catawba County could take days or weeks; many were still without power Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Efforts to clear debris and restore power to Catawba County residents continued Friday, the day after Hurricane Zeta brought heavy rain and high winds to the area.

States of emergency were still in place for Catawba County, Newton and Conover as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The outage map on Duke Energy’s website showed at least 9,000 outages in Hickory and the surrounding area early Friday afternoon.

It was not clear when power would be restored to those customers. Duke spokesperson Catherine Butler said the outage map is the best resource for the most up-to-date information on when power will be back.

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said Duke told the city power would likely be back for everyone in the city by late Friday.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said 2,000 of the city’s electric customers lost power as a result of the storm but the power was back to those customers by Friday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said the county was aware of at least 25 homes that were damaged by falling trees throughout the county.

There were also more than 40 roads with sections closed but there was no structural damage to the roads and they will reopen as soon as debris is removed, McCauley said.

In Hickory, traffic lights that lost power during the storm were operating again on Friday. 

The Hickory Fire Department responded to 35 calls related to fallen trees and 30 reports of problems involving power lines on Thursday. 

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city of Hickory had identified 64 trees that had fallen in the road by early Friday afternoon, 38 of which had been cleared.

Nineteen of those trees have power lines in them and cannot be removed until utility company workers clear the lines, Killian said.

She estimated the cleanup could take days and some debris in rights-of-way may not be removed for weeks.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

City of Hickory Debris Removal Tips

The city of Hickory is asking residents to place storm debris at the curb. Workers "will be collecting yard waste as quickly and efficiently as possible," according to a release form the city.

The city also provided the following instructions for storm debris and other items:

»Contractors must haul their debris away to a proper disposal site and not to the curb.

»Place yard waste and other debris in the open and away from low-hanging power lines, branches, parked vehicles and block storm drains.

»Do not stack yard waste or other debris in the street.

»Do not mix debris placed at the curb. Yard Waste, leaves, junk piles and other debris all need to be in separate piles with proper spacing from obstructions.

» Major limbs should be cut away from the trunk and into pieces less than 6-feet in length.

»Lay all branches in a neat, uniform manner with the butt-end towards the curb.

»Loose leaves, small clippings and twigs need to be placed in clear plastic bags or 32-gallon cans with the lid removed for pick up every week on your normal service day.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert