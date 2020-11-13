Death toll rises in Alexander County flooding; 1-year-old found dead

The death toll as the result of storms in Alexander County rose to six Friday after a missing 1-year-old boy and an adult were found dead at the Hiddenite Family Campground a day after floodwaters engulfed the area.
Five of the deaths occurred at the campground. Three bodies were discovered Thursday and a fourth was found late Friday morning, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said. The missing 1-year-old, the last missing person rescuers searched for, was found around 4 p.m. on Friday, Alexander County Board of Commissioners Chair Alex Mayberry said in a press conference.
The sixth victim died in a car wreck on Hopewell Church Road Thursday.
"It's a sad situation for everyone involved," Mayberry said.
Mayberry said he heard the story of how the baby was lost, and couldn't imagine the loss.
"It just breaks my heart, its just a terrible heartbreaking event, I don't know what I would have done myself," he said.
There were 37 members of the Urban Search and Rescue team who started their search at the campground at 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the county.
While authorities have not identified any victims, Concord resident Christine Smith, 40, said her father Ronald Wintemute was among the deceased.
Smith said her father turned 76 on Nov. 6. He was from Pennsylvania and had been living in the campground since the summer.
She said Wintemute served in the U.S. Navy and as a volunteer firefighter.
“He was an amazing man who dedicated his entire life to rescuing others,” Smith said. “He spent his life rescuing people and in the end he just couldn’t rescue himself.”
Support Local Journalism
Smith said she has received an outpouring of support from the many friends her father made.
Taylorsville resident Nyoka Matney, 69, was one of Wintemute's friends.
She said Wintemute “always put himself out there to help his fellow man.”
“Ron was the type of man that had he gotten up and saw what was happening, he would have tried to save everybody else before himself,” Matney said.
Widespread damage and next steps
On Thursday, county officials said roughly 50 roads were closed and four bridges washed out as a result of the heavy rain. On Friday, the number shrank to 15-20 roads still closed.
While the search is over for missing people, the county will continue to assess the damage for days to come, Alexander County Public Services Director Doug Gillispie said during the Friday press conference. Moving forward will take the community, he said.
"We'll do it one step at a time," he said. "We'll lean on each other."
Bowman said Friday the process of getting those roads fixed will take a while.
“It’s going to take months, if not years, to get bridges and roadways back to normal,” Bowman said, adding the N.C. Department of Transportation is currently working on the problem.
With so much damage, the county may be eligible for federal disaster relief, Mayberry said.
Bowman also said he wanted to have discussions with the Alexander County Board of Commissioners about the future of the campground.
“Right now I’d say we’re in the recovery mode, but it certainly will be addressed with the county commissioners of what’s happened and it’ll be decided with the county commissioners if they’ll be able to reopen and if so, I’m sure there’ll be some restrictions,” Bowman said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.