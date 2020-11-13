Death toll rises in Alexander County flooding; 1-year-old found dead

Smith said her father turned 76 on Nov. 6. He was from Pennsylvania and had been living in the campground since the summer.

She said Wintemute served in the U.S. Navy and as a volunteer firefighter.

“He was an amazing man who dedicated his entire life to rescuing others,” Smith said. “He spent his life rescuing people and in the end he just couldn’t rescue himself.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said she has received an outpouring of support from the many friends her father made.

Taylorsville resident Nyoka Matney, 69, was one of Wintemute's friends.

She said Wintemute “always put himself out there to help his fellow man.”

“Ron was the type of man that had he gotten up and saw what was happening, he would have tried to save everybody else before himself,” Matney said.

Widespread damage and next steps

On Thursday, county officials said roughly 50 roads were closed and four bridges washed out as a result of the heavy rain. On Friday, the number shrank to 15-20 roads still closed.