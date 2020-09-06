Deadline nears to apply for Bright Ideas Grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STATESVILLE — Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from EnergyUnited through the Bright Ideas Education Grant Program. Educators with creative ideas for projects for their students must submit their application by Sept. 15. Interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, EnergyUnited is being flexible with grant criteria and the types of projects awarded this year. Teachers are encouraged to apply for innovative, creative projects that will benefit students whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely.

A total of $40,000 will be awarded by EnergyUnited to local educators for projects across all grade levels and subjects. Teachers at qualifying schools in EnergyUnited’s 19-county service area can apply for grants individually or as a team. EnergyUnited is one of 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina offering Bright Ideas grants to local teachers.