Deadline is approaching to participate in parade

NEWTON — Monday, Aug. 16, will be the last chance to submit your application to reserve a space downtown or enter the 132nd annual Soldiers Reunion parade.

Business firms and groups planning to enter submissions in the Thursday, Aug. 19, parade should contact Pin Station. Businesses that plan to decorate a vehicle to advertise their company will be assessed $50. Beauty queens other than the Miss Reunion Court and area high school queens will be charged a $20 fee. Any church, school, or other nonprofit organization wishing to put an entry in the parade may do so free of charge.

All entries must have a patriotic theme, Wayne Dellinger, chairman of the Soldiers Reunion Committee, said.

“Both municipal and county governments, state agencies, veterans’ organizations and the public-school systems work with the Reunion Committee, along with dedicated volunteers in order to accommodate the families who come into Newton for Reunion activities," Dellinger said.

“Honoring Our Heritage” is the theme for the weeklong event which pays tribute to the men and women of Catawba County who have served in the armed forces to defend our freedoms and preserve our way of life.

To reserve a spot downtown or have an entry in the parade, contact Pin Station at 828-466-2695 or visit them at 525 W A Street, Newton during normal business hours.