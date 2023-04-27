Tuesday was adjournment day for the Catawba County Board of Equalization and Review, but the board will continue to meet into May to hear taxpayer appeals.

The significance of the adjournment day is it marks the deadline for new appeals to the board. From now going forward, the board will only hear appeals that were filed as of Tuesday.

That figure also includes mailed appeals which were postmarked by April 25, Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said. He said the total number of remaining appeals the board will need to consider would likely be known next week.

Tuesday’s meeting was the board’s fourth since they convened earlier this month and the third meeting at which board members heard appeals.

The board is tasked with resolving property value challenges following a revaluation cycle in which owners across the county saw large increases in the value of their property.

Kristofer Edelberg, a homeowner in Terrell, was the first to speak before the board on Tuesday. He requested the board reduce the value of his property by about $100,000, from roughly $909,100 to about $810,000.

Edelberg said he arrived at the values from calculations based on sales of nine homes similar to his own.

Board member Tamara Coley made a motion to accept the county’s valuation, arguing it was appropriate given the home’s location in a fast-growing part of the county as well as its proximity to Lake Norman.

The motion failed to gain traction. Ultimately, the board voted to reduce the value of the property by $9,000 to $900,000.

Joe Rowe, Linda Greenwell, Clement Geitner and Coley all voted in favor of the change. Eric Wright, the fifth member of the board, was not present for the meeting.

In addition to hearing presentations from owners and county appraisers, the board also approves agreements reached between the county and owners, often accepting many at a time.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board OK’d 56 such agreements.