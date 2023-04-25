HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces the details for Merge Summer Day Camp 2023. Camp sessions merge fine arts, visual arts, and sciences together to create a one-of-a-kind summer learning opportunity for campers to enjoy.

This year’s camp boasts sessions that are full of creativity. Children can attend all four camps or can select individual camps.

This year’s Merge Day Camps include:

● June 12-15 — Mixed Media Card Making (instructor Deborah Crowder) and Terrarium Building with Live and Found objects (instructor Kristen Cozart)

● June 19-22 — Music and Theater Camp (instructor Amalie Hinson)

● June 26-29 — Reptiles & Amphibians: Where Art & Science Merge - Create Nature Objects (instructor Jeff Menzer)

● July 10-13 — Pottery Camp (instructors Sally Warren and Kim Saffos)

Camps are available for students 4 to 8 years old from 9 a.m. to noon (4-year-olds must have a parent remain with them). Sessions are also available for students 9 to 13 years old from 1-4 p.m.

In order to maximize the learning experiences for campers, class sizes are limited. The cost of the camp is $65 per week for Friends of the Center and $75 per week for non-members.

All camps will take place at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite).

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.