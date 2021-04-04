Dawn of hope: Pastors reflect on pandemic, share Easter message

Pastor Christy Lohr Sapp spoke calmly as she recalled what life has been like for her congregants over the past year.
“I think there is still fear and uncertainty because we’re still in the (COVID-19) pandemic and the numbers are still scary,” Sapp admitted as she compared last year’s Easter season to 2021. “The advances with vaccinations and relaxation of some restrictions feels exciting but also a little disappointing because, for the good of our community, we’re still taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.”
Sapp is the pastor at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Hickory. She is also the interim campus pastor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
“In Lutheran theology, we talk about the now and the not yet,” explained Sapp. “We’re in this moment now and we’re celebrating the Resurrection, but there’s a very big reminder of the ‘not yet’ this year, because we’ve not fully regathered. We’re still having to space out and keep distance between each other.”
Sapp said churches and congregations adjusted during the pandemic.
“We’ve found ways to adapt and support each other,” she said. “Our online worship has been a place where people have still felt connected because it is livestreamed. They can put prayer requests in the comment section. We also have a member who also posts the hymns each week so people can sing along at home.”
Sapp and others have also kept in touch by phone calls, outdoor visits, thank-you cards, and providing church members a variety of resources to worship from home. “We’ve been creative with our outreach in giving resources for worship at home,” she said. “There has been a resilience and adaptability here that has been really beautiful to see.”
The pandemic has been a major struggle for church members and students alike, said Sapp. “We’ve tried really hard to make the online (LRU) chapel services meaningful, but it’s just not the same,” she said. “Praying in front of a camera is just not the same as praying with people.”
Anthony Mullins has also found it odd to preach into a camera every Sunday. Mullins is the pastor at Grace Communion Hickory.
“It never feels right to me to be the only person standing in the church on a Sunday morning while preaching to a camera, but I am grateful for the technology,” Mullins said. “It has given us a connection point with the congregation and the community of Hickory.”
Mullins’ congregation is made up of about 35 members, but he said his virtual sermons have reached hundreds.
“My consistent message has been that God is the author of faith and salvation, but he is not the author of suffering and this pandemic,” Mullins said. “The Lord did not instigate this dreadful virus to punish people. He has, however, been at work through this by his Spirit.”
Mullins said closing down in-person worship services and small group gatherings has taken a toll on his congregation. “It drastically changed the rhythms of our church life,” he admitted. “It has certainly been my most trying year in pastoral ministry.”
Mullins is instilling hope in his congregation this Easter by sharing ways he has seen God work through the pandemic.
“Look to the helpers, the frontline workers, and the health care professionals who have worked through exhaustion to care for those who are sick and dying; look to the teachers who are still blessing our children under the most difficult circumstances; look to families experiencing a new closeness they didn’t have before,” he explained. “All of this points to a God who loves the world so much that he gave his one and only son as the crucified one. In his death, we are made alive for his good purposes.”
The sermons of the Rev. G.J. Gabriel focused on faith and unity this year. “I have strived to share that our Lord is more powerful than all of our situations. He has already given us the victory. We must continue to focus our minds on the power of his love,” he said.
Gabriel is the pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Mooresville. He is a native of Catawba County.
“We ceased in-person services on March 15 of last year,” Gabriel said of his church. “I unfortunately contracted the virus from a work conference that weekend. By the grace of God, I didn’t give it to the few parishioners that chose to attend that Sunday.”
For the next few weeks, Gabriel visited church members on the porches of their homes and held Sunday school online. This was to ensure he kept a connection with his congregation.
“We hosted mask giveaways and made sure that everyone had what they needed,” Gabriel said. “We did not begin drive-in services until August. We continued with them until mid-October, when we decided to take the necessary precautions to re-enter the sanctuary.”
As folks returned to the sanctuary, Gabriel said temperatures were taken, masks were worn, and everyone was socially-distanced. For Easter, these plans are changing.
“It has remained that way until now,” Gabriel said. “With the expectation that we will have many more celebrants than normal, we are headed back outside! We will host an Easter picnic for the community.”
Gabriel said the plan is to continue social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus as his church celebrates the Resurrection.
