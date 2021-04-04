Dawn of hope: Pastors reflect on pandemic, share Easter message

Mullins said closing down in-person worship services and small group gatherings has taken a toll on his congregation. “It drastically changed the rhythms of our church life,” he admitted. “It has certainly been my most trying year in pastoral ministry.”

Mullins is instilling hope in his congregation this Easter by sharing ways he has seen God work through the pandemic.

“Look to the helpers, the frontline workers, and the health care professionals who have worked through exhaustion to care for those who are sick and dying; look to the teachers who are still blessing our children under the most difficult circumstances; look to families experiencing a new closeness they didn’t have before,” he explained. “All of this points to a God who loves the world so much that he gave his one and only son as the crucified one. In his death, we are made alive for his good purposes.”

The sermons of the Rev. G.J. Gabriel focused on faith and unity this year. “I have strived to share that our Lord is more powerful than all of our situations. He has already given us the victory. We must continue to focus our minds on the power of his love,” he said.

Gabriel is the pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Mooresville. He is a native of Catawba County.