David Millholland is United Arts Council Volunteer of Year

HICKORY — David Millholland of Hickory was named the Volunteer of the Year at the 2021 annual meeting of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
Arts Council Board of Directors Immediate Past President Jamie Treadaway presented the top local cultural award to Millholland, who was nominated by both the Arts Council and the Western Piedmont Symphony. He was recognized for his contributions to local arts, science and history organizations as well as other service organizations.
Millholland’s grandfather, the late Lester Gifford, and his parents, the late Suzanne and Ken Millholland, were past recipients of the Arts Council’s Volunteer of the Year Award.
Outgoing President Danielle Naples Cannon presided over the celebratory meeting, which was held in the new Education Building at Hart Square. She announced that grants for 2020-21 totaled $569,451, a 45% increase over the previous year. She also announced an increase in the United Arts Fund for 2021. She also recognized Executive Director Kathryn Greathouse, who will retire at the end of December.
The Angel Award, given to organizations or individuals who give “above and beyond” to the Arts Council, was presented to Alan Jackson and Chris Frye of Jackson Creative. According to Greathouse, who presented the award, Jackson and Frye have been invaluable to the Arts Council’s ability to continue meeting, fundraising and grant making during the pandemic.
Phil Barringer presented the Edna Bost Barringer Young Artist Award to Ava Pendley of Hickory, in the Performing Arts and to Sophia Dickerson in the Literary and Visual Arts. Pendley is a singer, composer and guitarist who is enrolled in the high school program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Dickerson, a painter, graduated from the UNCSA high school program and is a freshman at North Carolina State University.
Alex Frick, a member of the board of directors of the United Arts Council, presented the Sharon Brown Scholarship grant recipients. They are Satiyah Hewitt, Ava Pendley, and William Cartwright.
Other grant announcements were made by board members Shuford Abernethy, Bonita Ferretti, Erin Hooks, Kent Kerley and Adele McCarty.
Cannon recognized retiring board members Shuford Abernethy, Lynn Loehr, Aarti Sura, Jamie Treadaway, and Ken Wilkinson. New board members, who began serving their terms on July 1, are Christine Almeida, Scott Anderson, Amy Hayes, Patricia Middleton, Katherine Rogers, Michael Roper, and Kim Wallace. Returning board members are Danielle Cannon, Ken Elliott, Bonita Ferretti, Alex Frick, Linda Greenwell, Rebecca Hart, Amanda Hetzel, Erin Hooks, Alan Jackson, Kent Kerley, Will Locke, Vickie Martin, Adele McCarty, Adam Stewart, Michael Watson, and Allen Wood.
The United Arts Council makes grants for cultural events throughout Catawba County. In addition, its annual United Arts Fund campaign provides unrestricted operating support to funded affiliates, including Catawba Science Center, The Green Room Community Theatre, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Community Theatre, Hickory Landmarks Society, Hickory Museum of Art, Historical Association of Catawba County, and the Western Piedmont Symphony.
The staff of the United Arts Council includes Kathryn Greathouse, Executive Director; Constance Snyder, Business Manager; Pam Walters, Marketing Assistant; and Kari Alley, Administrative Assistant.
For more information on the United Arts Council of Catawba County and its funded affiliates, visit www.artscatawba.org. To make a donation to the United Arts Council of Catawba County go online through the website link or by remitting payment to 243 Third Ave. NE, Box 5, Hickory, NC 28601. The council can also be reached at 828-324-4906.