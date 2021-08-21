David Millholland is United Arts Council Volunteer of Year

HICKORY — David Millholland of Hickory was named the Volunteer of the Year at the 2021 annual meeting of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Arts Council Board of Directors Immediate Past President Jamie Treadaway presented the top local cultural award to Millholland, who was nominated by both the Arts Council and the Western Piedmont Symphony. He was recognized for his contributions to local arts, science and history organizations as well as other service organizations.

Millholland’s grandfather, the late Lester Gifford, and his parents, the late Suzanne and Ken Millholland, were past recipients of the Arts Council’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

Outgoing President Danielle Naples Cannon presided over the celebratory meeting, which was held in the new Education Building at Hart Square. She announced that grants for 2020-21 totaled $569,451, a 45% increase over the previous year. She also announced an increase in the United Arts Fund for 2021. She also recognized Executive Director Kathryn Greathouse, who will retire at the end of December.