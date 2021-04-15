David Lee Murphy concert, comedy show, and more

Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35. If a group of 10 or more calls to purchase tickets together they are only $30 each and a group of 15 or more can get tickets for $25 each.

Seating is limited. The event is anticipated to sell out quickly, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly via Eventbrite. Call 828-464-0355 for group ticket purchases.

To learn more about StandUP to Hunger, visit www.thecornertable.org. To donate to the Backpack Program, mail a check made payable to Backpack Program to PO Box 1051 Newton, NC 28658. Email program coordinator Amanda Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org for any further information about Backpack Program or StandUP to Hunger 2021.

New production on stage at Green Room

“Hansel and Gretel,” based on the classic Grimm Brothers fairy tale, is an all-youth production now showing at The Green Room Community Theatre.

Hansel and Gretel encounter an old woman in the woods, who turns out to be an evil witch. When their father and stepmother leave them in the woods alone, the children are frightened. Luckily, they use their wits and trick the witch into getting into her own oven. Then they are able to return home safely.