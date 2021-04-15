David Lee Murphy concert, comedy show, and more

David Lee Murphy concert planned for summer
Singer/songwriter David Lee Murphy is set to perform in concert at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds this summer.
Natasha Mathews, owner of The Gaming Pad in Lenoir, is organizing the concert. It is set for July 31.
“I grew up listening to his music,” Mathews said. Her favorite songs by Murphy include, “Dust on the Bottle,” and “The Road You Leave Behind.”
“When I decided to start organizing a concert and saw that he was available, I knew I had to bring him to Lenoir.” Mathews said the last big-name group that performed in Lenoir was Alabama back in the 1980s.
“Lenoir needs a boost; I want to help bring the spark back,” Mathews said. “And I think this concert will help boost people’s morale after a year of COVID-19. I just want people to come out and have a good time.”
The gates will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, with the concert kicking off at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are $35 each, and are on sale online and at the The Gaming Pad, 122 Fairway Shopping Center in Hudson.
Mathews said law enforcement personnel are able to get in the concert for free by showing their badge at the gates. Find tickets by searching, “David Lee Murphy-Lenoir NC,” on Facebook.
Comedy show to benefit Backpack Program
The Backpack Program of The Corner Table Soup Kitchen will host the third annual StandUP to Hunger fundraising event at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads, on Thursday.
StandUP to Hunger includes a lavish barbecue meal and comedy competition between eight local people competing for cash prizes. The fun begins with gates opening, live music, and food served at 5:15 p.m., and the comedy competition begins at 6 p.m.
The show is PG and family-friendly. The event will conclude with awarding winners at 8:30 p.m. A rain date has been set for April 16.
StandUP to Hunger was established as an annual signature event to raise funds for the Backpack Program, which serves more than 1,300 children in local schools with a bag full of food each week during the school year.
The inaugural event raised more than $16,000 in 2019 with a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees. The event adapted to COVID-19 and offered the event drive-in style and virtually in 2020.
This year the StandUP to Hunger comedy event will follow all current CDC guidelines and NC COVID-19 restrictions. The barbecue meal is thanks to Lowes Food and the Zion Lutheran Church in Mountain View. Famous desserts of the Service League of Hickory will also be included with the meal.
Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35. If a group of 10 or more calls to purchase tickets together they are only $30 each and a group of 15 or more can get tickets for $25 each.
Seating is limited. The event is anticipated to sell out quickly, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly via Eventbrite. Call 828-464-0355 for group ticket purchases.
To learn more about StandUP to Hunger, visit www.thecornertable.org. To donate to the Backpack Program, mail a check made payable to Backpack Program to PO Box 1051 Newton, NC 28658. Email program coordinator Amanda Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org for any further information about Backpack Program or StandUP to Hunger 2021.
New production on stage at Green Room
“Hansel and Gretel,” based on the classic Grimm Brothers fairy tale, is an all-youth production now showing at The Green Room Community Theatre.
Hansel and Gretel encounter an old woman in the woods, who turns out to be an evil witch. When their father and stepmother leave them in the woods alone, the children are frightened. Luckily, they use their wits and trick the witch into getting into her own oven. Then they are able to return home safely.
“Hansel and Gretel” is adapted and directed by John David Brown III and is produced by Whisk and Barrel. Performances will take place April 16-18. On Friday and Saturday, performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the performance will begin at 3 p.m.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under. Virtual performances are $15 for individuals and $30 for a household.
Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/hansel-gretel-landing-page or at the box office, which is open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the show, call 828-464-6128.