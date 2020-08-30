David Brown's retirement hobby has kept him buzzin' for 17 years

When God created the animals and insects, one of his sweetest designs was the honey bee. This amazing creature has two sets of wings, six legs and two stomachs.
It’s also the only insect that produces food consumed by humans, says David Brown. He should know. Brown, a Hickory resident, has marked 17 years as a beekeeper.
Brown retired as president of Brown & Associates consulting firm. He has 40 years of experience in the automotive field, training dealership service personnel across the United States and abroad.
Brown needed something to do in his spare time. All of his children are grown and on their own. His wife suggested beekeeping as a hobby. The Air Force veteran agreed.
Brown’s path to beekeeper also had an unlikely ally: allergies.
Brown and his oldest daughter are beset by allergies. His daughter shared with her dad that her allergy symptoms abated after a drink of cool tea with local honey added to the mixture. Brown did likewise and found his allergies improved, as well.
“To understand honey, it was imperative that I also understood the honey bee,” he said. He joined a local beekeepers club.
The rest, as they say, is history.
“Everyone loved our honey from this great little town of Hickory, North Carolina,” Brown said. “Our honey has traveled from one end of the United States to the other, as well as to Canada and as far as the Middle East.”
He added, “I love raising these little creatures and truly know that the honey bee is one of God’s sweetest designs. As Proverbs 24:13 says: Eat honey, my son for it is good: honey from the comb is sweet to the taste.”
David Brown and his wife, Donna, are the parents of three children. The Browns enjoy camping when not tending to bees.
