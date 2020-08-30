David Brown's retirement hobby has kept him buzzin' for 17 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When God created the animals and insects, one of his sweetest designs was the honey bee. This amazing creature has two sets of wings, six legs and two stomachs.

It’s also the only insect that produces food consumed by humans, says David Brown. He should know. Brown, a Hickory resident, has marked 17 years as a beekeeper.

Brown retired as president of Brown & Associates consulting firm. He has 40 years of experience in the automotive field, training dealership service personnel across the United States and abroad.

Brown needed something to do in his spare time. All of his children are grown and on their own. His wife suggested beekeeping as a hobby. The Air Force veteran agreed.

Brown’s path to beekeeper also had an unlikely ally: allergies.

Brown and his oldest daughter are beset by allergies. His daughter shared with her dad that her allergy symptoms abated after a drink of cool tea with local honey added to the mixture. Brown did likewise and found his allergies improved, as well.

“To understand honey, it was imperative that I also understood the honey bee,” he said. He joined a local beekeepers club.

The rest, as they say, is history.