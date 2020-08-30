 Skip to main content
David Brown's retirement hobby has kept him buzzin' for 17 years
David Brown's retirement hobby has kept him buzzin' for 17 years

When God created the animals and insects, one of his sweetest designs was the honey bee. This amazing creature has two sets of wings, six legs and two stomachs.

It’s also the only insect that produces food consumed by humans, says David Brown. He should know. Brown, a Hickory resident, has marked 17 years as a beekeeper.

Brown retired as president of Brown & Associates consulting firm. He has 40 years of experience in the automotive field, training dealership service personnel across the United States and abroad.

Brown needed something to do in his spare time. All of his children are grown and on their own. His wife suggested beekeeping as a hobby. The Air Force veteran agreed.

Brown’s path to beekeeper also had an unlikely ally: allergies.

Brown and his oldest daughter are beset by allergies. His daughter shared with her dad that her allergy symptoms abated after a drink of cool tea with local honey added to the mixture. Brown did likewise and found his allergies improved, as well.

“To understand honey, it was imperative that I also understood the honey bee,” he said. He joined a local beekeepers club.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“Everyone loved our honey from this great little town of Hickory, North Carolina,” Brown said. “Our honey has traveled from one end of the United States to the other, as well as to Canada and as far as the Middle East.”

He added, “I love raising these little creatures and truly know that the honey bee is one of God’s sweetest designs. As Proverbs 24:13 says: Eat honey, my son for it is good: honey from the comb is sweet to the taste.”

David Brown and his wife, Donna, are the parents of three children. The Browns enjoy camping when not tending to bees.

More Information

Here is some of what David Brown has learned in his 17 years as a beekeeper:

Honey can help with seasonal allergies. Honey can also help with chronic wound management and is an aid in combatting infections. Proponents of honey also say it can help prevent heart disease, reduce ulcers, ease digestive issues, regulate blood sugar and soothe coughs and sore throats.

Honey bees get around. It takes approximately 500 honey bees traveling 55.000 miles, making 10 million foraging trip s to gather enough nectar for a single pound of honey. Honey bees visit 50-100 flowers during a collection trip. One ounce of honey is enough to fuel a bee flight around the world. The honey bee can fly up to six miles with a top speed of 15 miles per minute. The average honey bee produces about 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime.

Honey bees have specific roles. There are nurse bees, guards, grocers, housekeepers, construction workers, royal attendeants and even undertakers.

There are three types of honey bees: the queen bee, worker bee and drone bee.

The queen bee. There is one queen bee per hive of up to 70,000 bees. The queen will mate with many drones and can live up to five years. The queen will lay up to 2,000 eggs per day. Her diet consists of royal jelly.

The worker bee. Worker bees do all the work inside and outside the hive. The life of a worker bee can by up to four months in the winter but only six weeks in the summer. The worker bee literally works herself to death. Her wings are tattered and torn at the end of her life.

The drone bee. The drone eats honey and lives in the hive but does no work. The drone mates once and then dies. All drone bees are expelled from the hive in autumn.

