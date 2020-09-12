DAV of Caldwell County has golf tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRANITE FALLS — Disabled American Veterans of Caldwell County is sponsoring its annual golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 12, at Granada Farms in Granite Falls.

Registration is at 8 a.m. and tee time is at 9 a.m. The fee is $50 per player. All proceeds will benefit local veterans. The DAV is the veterans organization that provides free transportation to all veterans in Caldwell and Catawba counties, with approved medical appointments at VA hospitals.

A free lunch will be provided after the tournament. Thank-you gifts will be provided for all participants as well as a goody bag at registration. Cash prizes will be awarded for top three teams and prizes for closest to pin and longest drive.