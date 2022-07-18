DAV Chapter 34 conducts change-of-command ceremony

HICKORY — The commander of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 34 held a change-of-command ceremony July 14. Jacob Shronce, Army veteran of the Vietnam War, handed the gavel to retired Army Lt. Col. Michael Chisholm who deployed to Desert Storm, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Shronce’s accomplishments over the past 10 years include increasing membership, raising funds, assisting veterans and families with Veteran Affairs (VA) claims and financial assistance, transportation to doctor appointments, start-up of bingo, and the creation of a dental program for veterans who do not qualify for dental care through the VA.

“We started a dental program here which has spread all over the state, maybe farther,” Shronce said.

Currently, only about 15 percent of veterans qualify for dental care through the VA.

Jerry Haberle, chapter chaplain and Air Force veteran, described Shronce as having “rescued the DAV (with) determination to keep the squadron (the chapter) alive through fundraising, and (from) his tenacity of recruitment of new members.”

“It’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Shronce explained, “because of the people who have been my core group to help, and seeing it (Chapter 34) become a viable working post again.”

Shronce plans to continue the DAV’s commitment to help other veterans and widows under the new commander, who looks forward to leading the hard-working people who are dedicated to the DAV mission, Chisholm explained, as he also realizes that “it will be hard combat-boots to fill” because of Shronce’s accomplishments, and “relationships built with other organizations, companies, and personnel within Catawba County over the years.”

Chisholm plans to keep the chapter’s focus on the three core values of helping disabled veterans and their families, fundraising, and getting new people in the DAV, he explained.

In addition to continuing the duties of his predecessor, he plans to try “quarterly events to get people interested in joining, besides just having the (monthly) meetings.”

For information about Chapter 34, contact Chisholm at 828-850-8095. DAV is a nonprofit organization which provides no-cost assistance to veterans and their families.