DAR names Good Citizens

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently announced this year’s DAR Good Citizen Awards. DAR recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess good citizenship qualities in their homes, schools, and communities. Winners are submitted to the district level for judging. District winners receive scholarship money.
The Good Citizen winners recognized were Kara Nicole Cline, Noelle Judith Poovey, Annie Luong, Evelyn Hope Staples, Addison Wray, and Jacqueline Alcarez-Hernandez.
Kara Nicole Cline is the daughter of Randall and Helen Cline and is a senior at Challenger Early College High School and CVCC. She was both junior marshal and graduation marshal last year. Cline’s volunteer work includes working at Shining Hope Farms, Corner Table Soup Kitchen, and Hawk’s Nest at CVCC, as well as tutoring math. Cline has her own pet-sitting and dog-walking business, and plans to have her own veterinary practice.
Noelle Judith Poovey is the daughter of Adrianne and Nathan Poovey, and is a senior at Maiden High School. Poovey is lettering in swimming, track and cross-country. Her interests in math and science have led to her involvement in several summer programs, including a STEM program through the US Naval Academy. She volunteers at Murray’s Mill Historic Site, in addition to tutoring children and serving in a pen pal program for local elderly residents. Poovey works at the YMCA in Conover and teaches swim lessons. She plans to study engineering, meteorology or environmental science.
Annie Luong is the daughter of Minh Le and Lan Luong. She is a senior at Hickory High School and is also enrolled in the Lenoir-Rhyne Scholars Academy. Luong is district lieutenant governor of the Key Club and also participates as an athlete in lacrosse and track and field. She also serves on the Hickory Youth Council. She has done volunteer work in Vietnam. She has worked at a local restaurant, and plans a career in public health.
Evelyn Hope Staples is the daughter of Shane and Jennifer Staples and is a senior at Bandys High School. She is a member of the Beta Club, Multicultural Club, Pep Club, and Student Government Association, and has played on the varsity soccer team for three years. She is a member of Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. She plans to study chemistry at ASU.
Addison Wray is the daughter of Gidget and Kenny Wray, and is a senior at Bunker Hill High School. She is a member of the Beta Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and served as a junior marshal last year. Wray plays basketball and softball, and enjoys reading to elementary school students. She has committed to play softball at ASU.
Jacqueline Alcarez-Hernandez is the daughter of Maria Hernandez, and is a senior at Fred T. Foard High School. She is a member of the Future Teachers of North Carolina and enjoys volunteering in local elementary schools. She plans to study early childhood education at Western Carolina University, and has signed a commitment contract with the N.C. Army National Guard.
The National Society DAR was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education. More information is available at www.ncdar.org.
