DAR names Good Citizens

Annie Luong is the daughter of Minh Le and Lan Luong. She is a senior at Hickory High School and is also enrolled in the Lenoir-Rhyne Scholars Academy. Luong is district lieutenant governor of the Key Club and also participates as an athlete in lacrosse and track and field. She also serves on the Hickory Youth Council. She has done volunteer work in Vietnam. She has worked at a local restaurant, and plans a career in public health.

Evelyn Hope Staples is the daughter of Shane and Jennifer Staples and is a senior at Bandys High School. She is a member of the Beta Club, Multicultural Club, Pep Club, and Student Government Association, and has played on the varsity soccer team for three years. She is a member of Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. She plans to study chemistry at ASU.

Addison Wray is the daughter of Gidget and Kenny Wray, and is a senior at Bunker Hill High School. She is a member of the Beta Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and served as a junior marshal last year. Wray plays basketball and softball, and enjoys reading to elementary school students. She has committed to play softball at ASU.