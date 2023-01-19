DAR chapters hold joint tea & talk event

HICKORY — The Hickory Tavern Chapter and John Hoyle Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held a joint Tea & Talk on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Main City Cellar Club in Hickory. Approximately 45 Daughters attended.

The event was held in support of the National President General’s theme, Celebrate Stars & Stripes Forever and Rejoice in Our DAR Ties of Service and Friendship, by bringing all Daughters together as the nation’s rich history and local communities.

In communities across the country and around the world chapters participate in…

Restoring and maintaining historical sites

Preserving genealogical records, artifacts and historical documents

Locating, restoring and marking Revolutionary War patriot gravesites and headstones

Supporting schools through donations and volunteer efforts

Providing scholarships and awards to outstanding students throughout the country

Promoting education and citizenship through youth programs

Sponsoring American history essay contests for youth

Providing volunteer time to assist military veterans

Supporting America’s service personnel through a variety of programs

Sponsoring special programs promoting the Constitution

Celebrating with new citizens at naturalization ceremonies

For information on how to become a member of DAR, go to http://www.dar.org