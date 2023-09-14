HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will help lead community observance of Constitution Week Sept. 17-23, in honor of this key historic document and the founders who produced it.

The annual observance of Constitution Week was enacted on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a congressional resolution petitioned by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Constitution Week begins with Constitution Day on Sept. 17, the anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

The DAR has been a foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week, and the John Hoyle Chapter is honored to help foster knowledge of and appreciation for Americans’ rights as set forth in the Constitution. Since its creation, more than 100 countries around the world have used it as a model.

The John Hoyle Chapter received proclamations for observing Constitution Week from both Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhour at their monthly luncheon meeting on Sept. 6.

Many city and county library facilities will have Constitution Week displays created by chapter members, who have also distributed materials to the schools to assist fifth-grade social studies teachers.

In addition, the John Hoyle Chapter will post daily information on their Facebook page and provide local radio station WHKY with Constitution “minutes” to be shared with the public.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has over 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and in numerous foreign countries. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, visit www.dar.org.