 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAR chapter sponsors 173 wreaths for project

  • 0
wreaths

Alex deBettencourt places wreaths on graves.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, sponsored 173 wreaths for Wreaths Across America that were laid at veteran headstones on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Salisbury National Cemetery Annex in Salisbury.

All throughout the year, Wreaths Across America works in a number of ways to show veterans and their families that we will never forget.

Crystal deBettencourt, Hickory Tavern’s National Defense Chair, said “I truly love the Wreaths Across America organization. It is such a worthy cause and helps us teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

deBettencourt’s sons, Seppy age 12 and Alex age 13 were among the hundreds of volunteers who were present to lay wreaths.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists say gravitational wave detection may help in search for alien life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert