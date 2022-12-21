DAR chapter sponsors 173 wreaths for project

HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, sponsored 173 wreaths for Wreaths Across America that were laid at veteran headstones on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Salisbury National Cemetery Annex in Salisbury.

All throughout the year, Wreaths Across America works in a number of ways to show veterans and their families that we will never forget.

Crystal deBettencourt, Hickory Tavern’s National Defense Chair, said “I truly love the Wreaths Across America organization. It is such a worthy cause and helps us teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

deBettencourt’s sons, Seppy age 12 and Alex age 13 were among the hundreds of volunteers who were present to lay wreaths.