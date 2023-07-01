HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented Reid McKay with the chapter’s community service award at their annual open house on June 22. The award recognizes community leaders for their unpaid outstanding volunteer service.

A native of Hickory, McKay graduated from Claremont Central High School in 1970 and continued his education at Lenoir-Rhyne College and Wake Forest University, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration. In 1972, he joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and earned his private pilot’s license. He spent his professional career as a CPA, a chief financial officer, and small business owner before retiring in 2015.

McKay was presented with a certificate and pin for more than 50 years of volunteer service with the Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary branch of the U.S. Air Force that partners with civilian pilots and other civilian personnel. Lt. Col. McKay is currently the deputy commander for senior members in the Hickory Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. His awards and decorations include the Ground Team Badge (Master Rating), CAP Distinguished Service Ribbon, CAP Exceptional Service Ribbon, CAP Meritorious Service Ribbon, CAP Commander Commendation Ribbon, CAP Air Search Find Ribbon, and numerous other awards and recognitions earned throughout his CAP career. His service has ranged from teaching cadets to searching for missing planes to searching for terrorists.

If you know someone locally who deserves to be recognized for unpaid volunteer work to the community, contact Community Service Award Chair Teresa Biggs at mrsteresabiggs@gmail.com.