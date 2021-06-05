DAR chapter presents awards

The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced this year’s winners of the DAR JROTC Awards, presented to outstanding students from area high schools. The DAR Bronze medal has been awarded since 1967 to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school.

This year’s recipients are Paola Stephanie Diaz of Fred T. Foard, Molly Nicole Hitaffer of St. Stephens High School, Samantha Luisa Valdez-Alamilla of Hickory High School, and Linsey Savannah Wike of Alexander Early College.

Diaz is the daughter of Wendy Rosales and Alex Diaz of Hickory. She serves as cadet captain of the Army JROTC. Additionally, she was a member of the swim and track teams, and achieved A/B honor roll for the fall semester. She has received multiple JROTC awards for academic honors, Staff Excellence Tab and the Color Guard cord. Diaz’ future plans are to attend Gaston College and Appalachian State University, then join the Army Reserve as a veterinarian technician.

Hitaffer is the daughter of Susan and William Hitaffer of Hickory. She serves in the Navy JROTC as a lieutenant commander. She has been honored as NS1 Cadet of the Year, Order of Daedalians, AMVETS medal, Academic medal, Drill medal and with eight rifle medals. Her future plans are to enlist in the Navy and later use the GI bill to go to school for zoology.