DAR chapter plans open house at church

NEWTON — The Hickory Tavern Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will host an open house on Thursday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the welcome center of First United Methodist Church, 300 N Main Ave., Newton.

The event is for women who are interested in joining a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities by supporting active duty military personnel, assisting veteran patients, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students and supporting schools for underserved children with annual donations exceeding $1 million.

Members of Daughters of the American Revolution come from diverse backgrounds and have a variety of interests. Their common bond is lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution. Any woman who can prove this lineage is eligible to join. Not sure if you have a patriot in your ancestral line? DAR can help.

For more information about the open house or to explore DAR membership with Hickory Tavern Chapter, contact registrar Janet Byrd at janetjbyrd@charter.net no later than June 10.