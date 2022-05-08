DAR chapter marks 100 years with live jazz, champagne and visit from Hickory mayor

Members and guests of John Hoyle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated 100 years as a chapter on May 1 at the Hickory History Center (Lyerly House). Mayor Hank Guess was on hand to present a proclamation declaring that Sunday as John Hoyle Chapter NSDAR Day in Hickory.

The Sunday event included live jazz, tours of historic Harper House, vintage fashions, a champagne toast and a group photo with a 1922 touring car.

The event marked the culmination of a yearlong observance. Chapter members learned more about their history through a series of programs as well as a fashion show of authentic clothing provided by member Suzanne Williams. Recipes from the 1922 DAR cookbook inspired desserts at chapter meetings. In addition, the gravestone of Lt. John Hoyle and wife, Margaret, was refurbished in Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The chapter was founded Jan. 31, 1922. The state regent came to Hickory to recognize local women who wished to form the John Hoyle Chapter. This took place in the new City Hall on Third Street Northwest, the building now occupied by Hickory Community Theatre.

Founding regent was Magnolia Shuford, a Hoyle descendant. Corrine Harper, whose family lived in the Harper House for many years, was an early member of the chapter.

Members currently number 116. Whitney Cline is the current regent. Co-chairmen of the 100th anniversary observance were past regents Gina Abernethy and Tammy Wilson.

All NSDAR members are direct descendants of patriots who supported the American cause during the Revolutionary War. NSDAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education. There are currently over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world.

The chapter meets monthly at Lake Hickory Country Club. For more information, email johnhoyledar@gmail.com.