DAR chapter honors woman for community service

NEWTON — The Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has announced Yvonne C. Barnhardt as the recipient of its 2020 Outstanding Community Service Award.

This award recognizes the person who demonstrates outstanding volunteer service in areas that make a significant difference in the lives of people and the community as a whole.

Barnhardt was selected for her dedicated service as a special reading tutor to primary school children; her mentoring and guidance to immigrant children and their families; her long-term service to her church in various capacities including years as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school leader, children’s choir leader, Christmas pageant helper, Circle officer, and meal preparer.

She also has held numerous offices and chairperson positions with her education sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma, whose projects benefit innumerable teachers and children throughout the county.

Her nomination for this honor and recognition was endorsed by seven people in the community giving examples of her outstanding service.