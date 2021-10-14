DAR chapter honors retired U.S. Army colonel

HICKORY — Retired Col. Troy E. Gilleland was presented the DAR Distinguished Citizen Award during the Oct. 12 luncheon meeting of Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

After retiring from an illustrious U.S. Army career of 33 years, Gilleland returned to his North Carolina home where he recognized a local need and stepped up to help.

In 2015 Gilleland founded the St Michael's All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, serving western North Carolina. Its sole mission is to help returning paratroopers, veterans and their families in crisis. The St Michael’s Chapter, with the aid of numerous donors, fills the gap between what the U.S. government provides and the needs of these men and women.

Gilleland was chosen 2021 DAR Distinguished Citizen because he personifies honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism as demonstrated by his tireless help with U.S. military veterans in need, according to the Hickory Tavern Chapter DAR.

"We honor retired Col. Gilleland for recognizing a need and filling it — helping our United States heroes successfully readjust and assimilate back to civilian life," the chapter said in a statement.