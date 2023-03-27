NEWTON — Hickory Tavern Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, awarded two student winners of the American History Essay Contest on March 14. The title of the contest was “Delegate to Second Continental Congress.”
Max Kihneman, a student at Jacobs Fork Middle School, won the chapter’s contest for eighth grade. Theo Elliott, a student at South Newton Elementary School, won the chapter’s contest for fifth grade.
Both students received lunch, a winner’s certificate, and a cash award. Also attending were Jacob’s Fork Middle School principal Aaron Joplin; teacher, Kelly Carey; parents Jason and Sarah Kihneman; South Newton Elementary School’s principal Elizabeth Moseley; teacher Cynthia Thompson; parent William Elliott; and grandmother Debbie Right.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization with a rich history while also being relevant in today’s world. More than 1 million women have joined the organization since it was founded over 125 years ago. They became members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities across the country and the world. Learn more about the history of the DAR and what members are doing today to continue that legacy at www.dar.org.