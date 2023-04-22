HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented the DAR Community Service Award to Jon Snellings at their luncheon meeting on April 11.

Snellings was honored for his dedication and countless hours of volunteer work as vice president of the Bethlehem Lions Club, specifically as Lions District 31-I chairperson and coordinator for Vision Services.

Snellings has trained Lions members at many of the 50 clubs throughout the district and developed a comprehensive plan to expand the scope of vision screening, targeting children 6 months to 6 years of age and elementary-school-age children.

The goal of the Vision Services mobile program is to conduct free vision screening for as many children as possible. Screening volunteers can identify vision problems, make referrals for in-depth eye exams, conduct follow-ups, and assist financially when needed and feasible.

Snellings and his wife, Sharon, have lived in Hickory since 2016 and are active members of Lakeview Baptist Church where he teaches adult Bible study classes and serves as the director of adult connect groups (Sunday school). He also works with Newcomers Club of Catawba Valley and the Christmas Journey Through Bethlehem team.

Jon Snellings was nominated for the Community Service Award by Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughter Sherry Lackey.

For more information about free vision screenings for children, you may contact a local Lions Club. For more information about DAR, go to www.DAR.org.