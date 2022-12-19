DAR chapter delivers gifts to Crossnore Communities

HICKORY — Daughters of the Hickory Tavern Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, delivered Christmas gifts and clothing to Crossnore School and Children’s Home, now Crossnore Communities for Children, in Crossnore, on Dec. 14.

The group was greeted by Elizabeth O’Hagan, Crossnore’s Fostering Communities Officer, who gave a tour of the campus and educated Daughters on the history, housing, education and growth of the Avery campus since its beginning in 1913.

Crossnore Communities is recognized as a national model for trauma-informed care. Their holistic approach allows them to care for and nurture each child’s mind, body, and spirit. On-site medical care, trauma-based therapy services, a wide variety of extracurricular enrichment activities, and educational services make them a unique place for children to live, learn and grow.

O’Hagan said the Crossnore mission is to create healthy futures for children and families by providing a Christian sanctuary of hope and healing.

After the tour, Daughters enjoyed lunch in the Missions Ground Coffee Shop & Cafe and browsed the Blair Fraley Sales Store and Crossnore Weavers Museum.

For more information about Crossnore Communities for Children, visit www.Crossnore.org.