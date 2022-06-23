DAR chapter conducts annual open house event

NEWTON — Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual open house on June 16 at First United Methodist Church in Newton with 59 members and guests in attendance.

The purpose of a DAR open house is to bring women together who form lifelong bonds, honor their revolutionary ancestors and promote historic preservation, education and patriotism in their communities.

This was the chapter's first open house since 2019 due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

Past chapter regents Andrea Benfield, Donna Daily, Betsy Deitz, Frances Hollar, Betty Smith and Sybil Stewart were recognized and honored for their dedication and continued support of Hickory Tavern Chapter.

Additional recognition was given for DAR anniversaries which included nine members from 2020, one member from 2021 and eight members from 2022.

Two members, Bonnie Everhart and Violet Hatchett, were recognized for 50 years of DAR membership and service.

Any women interested in joining DAR are invited to contact Chapter Registrar Janet Byrd at janetjbyrd@charter.net or via the Hickory Tavern Chapter website