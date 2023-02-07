HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently announced Evaline Tansie and Kiley Scheller as the winners of their American History Essay Contest.

The topic for the essay contest was Delegate to Second Continental Congress. Tansie’s essay was also selected as the winner of the District II American History Essay Contest.

Tansie is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Tansie. She is a seventh-grader at Hickory Day School and wrote her essay about Thomas Jefferson. Tansie sings with the Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus, enjoys acting in performances at the Green Room and Hickory Day School, and is a National Junior Honors Society award winner. Her hobbies include reading, writing, drawing, digital sketching, baking, hiking, travel, and baby-sitting.

Scheller is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Scheller. She is an eighth-grader at Hickory Day School and chose to write about Caesar Rodney as her delegate. Scheller is a competitive swimmer at the Catawba Valley Aquatic Club and enjoys archery, ballet, tap, and jazz dancing. She is also a National Junior Honors Society award winner. In her spare time, Scheller is an avid reader and loves to bake birthday cakes.

The purpose of the DAR American History Essay Contest is to promote American history in the schools throughout the year by students learning about and writing about significant historical figures, places, dates, and events. All students in grades five through eight in a public, private, home school, or parochial school, are eligible to compete. Essays are judged for historical accuracy, adherence to topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and neatness.

DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world’s largest women’s organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot from the American Revolution. A nonprofit and non-political group, DAR promotes education and patriotism. More information is available at www.dar.org.